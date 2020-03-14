Giving women an equal chance
I am writing in response to the article, “New local program offered to women wanting to learn machinery skills,” published in the March 4 issue of The News & Advance.
To fathom that we live in society where women still have to endure unequal pay rates and job positions is difficult and unfair. This program allows for women to be able to break those standards and be able to finally find their place in a blue-collar job field.
Behind this, the world still has gender inequalities and women still have to fight for average salary.
The efforts put in by the Jubilee Family Development Center to break the gender standards we still have in the workplace are appreciated and a great way to begin to settle the inequality. In addition, it is my opinion that women should not have to take these extra courses in order to be as equally trained as men to learn machinery, as well as special training.
It is unfair for women to have to complete additional tasks to be certified and trained the same as men at the same type of job. Additionally, it is unequal that women have to go through specialty programs in order to have higher paying jobs.
These higher-paying jobs for women could result in a better lifestyle that suits their families better. Women should have an equal opportunity in pursuing a career that they enjoy without feeling unwanted because they are a woman. Some women enjoy the challenges and continuous learning that machinery and other blue-collar jobs.
ASHLEY DOBYNS
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
If women truly make less than men, wouldn't greedy business owners just hire all women and pay them less to increase their profit margins? Why would they increase their labor costs by hiring men only?
Because this LTE is false, fake, ignorant, etc.
To fathom that we live in society where women still have to endure unequal pay rates and job positions is difficult and unfair.
It's also false, a tiresome piece of fiction deployed to puff up the narrative that women in America are victims of "sexism."
Harvard Study: "Gender Wage Gap" Explained Entirely by Work Choices of Men and Women
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.