Never surrender your rights
Let’s talk about some of the problems the firearms community has with the gun laws that the legislature recently passed, starting with universal Bbackground checks.
On first blush background checks for all firearms purchases sounds reasonable. The big problem is that background checks on private sales is not enforceable. Right now, “they” (the government) have no way of knowing what, if any, firearms I own. Let’s say I have an antique .22 rifle that I want to give to my son-in-law. I could just give it to him and the government would not be the wiser (and I will have committed a crime by passing a family heirloom to my son-in-law).
So, since gun control enthusiasts are never satisfied, the next “common sense” gun control demand will be forced registration of all guns so that the universal back ground check can be enforced. I’m sure that we will be promised that enforcing the back ground check law will be the only reason for registration. Unfortunately,gun registration has historically led to gun confiscation. Nazi Germany and China are notable examples that we probably don’t want to emulate. More recently Australia has confiscated firearms.
Many in the anti-gun community would be fine with that outcome. Folks like Sarah Brady and Michael Bloomberg have admitted that disarming the American public was/is their end game. You may say “it can’t happen here,” but confiscation was part of the proposed “assault rifle” ban legislation proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Next let’s talk about the “Red Flag” legislation. Here again, the concept of the legislation sounds good. Take away the firearms of someone who presents a danger to one or more members of the community. This seems to me a law ripe for abuse so due process is critical. I can’t speak to the adequacy of the protections contained in the legislation, but for the sake of discussion let’s assume that appropriate protections are included in the law. In spite of the removal of firearms for an individual’s possession, I submit to you that this legislation will still not make Virginia any safer. The root problem in these situations is not the gun but frame of mind of the person from whom the gun(s) are taken. These people need help, and as far as I know there is nothing in the legislation that will fund or provide any help. What will keep such a person from renting the largest U-Haul and driving it into a crowd or spending an hour on the internet and learning how to build a bomb to plant in his or her employer’s place of business or laying-in-wait for his estranged wife/girlfriend with an ax? Absent treatment, we’ve gained nothing.
One final thing. Keep in mind that it is your right, explicitly set forth in the Second Amendment of the constitution, keep and bear arms. Molly Ivins (not a fan of the Second Amendment) once said (I’m paraphrasing here because I don’t have the text of her remarks in front of me) “think carefully before giving up a right.” I would say never give up any right.
JACK BRANDELL
Amherst
It’s about more than police pay
I am writing in response to the article titled “In bid for more recruits, Lynchburg police raise starting salary for new officers,” published in The News & Advance on March 2.
I am particularly interested in the community demand for law enforcement, but shortage in officers going to the department. Law enforcement is a large part of society that functions to maintain public order, provide protection and enforce the law. However, despite these basic roles, people still hold implicit biases towards policemen and women. Many people have single stories or narrow perceptions about police which have been influenced by society. Based off of this, people may not be too fond of the idea of where their funding is going.
Additionally, I would like to address how raising the salary for officers is a way of incentivizing them to join LPD? Why do these officers not stay in the program for more than two years, and what has changed in the way that they are being educated about the community and how to serve? With fewer officers, the less able they can build relationships with the community. What caused the shortage in officers? And why is there a goal to incentivize the veterans as well, in order to make them stay longer?
I believe that there is an underlying issue where the officers feel as if they have a lack of purpose, which affects the community.
EMILIE BOZIK
Gladstone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.