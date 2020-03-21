COVID-19: Help, but by not helping
Every day we awake to a new reality.
Today I read about how Lynchburg City Schools is using its buses to deliver food to all Lynchburg children aged 18 and under. On a local Facebook site, I see people offering to grocery shop or run other errands for anyone who needs it. Every time I read one of these accounts, I want to join them, to get out and perform some needed tasks for or just in the community.
But then I remember: I am a 63-year-old woman and former heavy smoker. Despite other markers of health, these two data points put me and folks like me in the crosshairs of COVID-19. Furthermore, I live in the United States, where inaction and incompetence have resulted in minimal testing. Therefore, I cannot know if I am infected — or if you are. So it is literally not safe for me to help.
What it is safe for me to do is to stay home, full stop. And that, perhaps, is also doing something, even if it’s kind of hard to see it that way. Because the latest news from the CDC is that 40 percent of the people requiring intensive hospital services due to COVID-19 infection in the United States are 45 and younger. Yes, you read that right: 45 and younger, right now, today, March 19, in our hospitals, needing beds, ventilators and medical health professionals. This is the same group of people who are still out going to restaurants and bars and stores and beaches and gatherings and generally living their lives like they normally would. But apparently, in the U.S., they are also getting very sick from COVID-19.
Stop and consider the implications of this:
» We already know that we do not have anywhere near the hospital beds that we will need.
» We already know that we do not have anywhere near the ventilators that we need.
» We already know that we do not even have the everyday staples of a pandemic (face masks, swabs, protective wear, gloves on and on and on). We as a nation are literally running out now, and the sickness associated with the virus hasn’t even really hit our citizens yet.
» We already know that we cannot test for the virus in this country in any way that helps us understand and react to the spread of the virus.
» We already know that our medical professionals and para-professionals are being infected in droves, thus emptying out that crucial workforce just when we need them most.
» And we already know that folks in my age group and older are exponentially more vulnerable to this virus.
So what this amounts to is that we are already exhausting our medical resources on the one group that is supposed to not get sick — all the while knowing that the tsunami of 60-, 70-, and 80-year-olds comes behind.
So. I can’t help the way I want to. But I can help by doing everything in my power to make sure that I don’t get sick; that if I am infected, I don’t infect anyone else; that I don’t eventually need all that medical help; that I don’t need to be hospitalized; that I don’t become a drag on the already limited resources we, supposedly the richest and most advanced country in the world, do have.
So this is my paradox: I can only help by not helping.
And I deeply hope it helps.
L. LANAUX HAILEY
Lynchburg
Caring, compassionate practice
My husband had an abscessed tooth during this coronavirus scare. He is 71 and has immunity issues, so I was very worried about going to our dentist, Dr. Burton on Old Forest Road.
The staff there was terrific about it and reassured me that he would be carefully treated and all of the very careful ways they protect their patients. So very impressed and grateful!
MARNIE WITTIG
Lynchburg
Time to repent our sins
Let’s outlaw abortion and see God’s blessings return to the United States. Abortion is our national sin, and we are experiencing God’s judgment because of it. New York and Virginia have been the leaders this past year in making abortion more wide spread and making it less safe for women whom the Democrats say they care about.
Let’s confess our national sin and turn back to God!
“If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked way, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14
Praying does not help without humbling ourselves and repenting of our sin.
JANET STASULLI
Forest
