Thanks to Rep. Denver Riggleman and other members of Congress for supporting the fiscal year 2020 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies appropriations package. This bill includes an increase of $350 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institute of Health (NIH), bringing the total annual research funding to over $2.8 billion and including $10 million in the appropriations package to implement the first year of the BOLD (Building our Largest Dementia) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act to further address public health concerns.
I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s in 2017 after a 14-year struggle including six years in a continuing care facility. She was well taken care of physically. However, there is much more that can be done to take care of those with Alzheimer’s. This requires more research focused on all forms of dementia as well as carepartner needs.
Together, these FY2020 appropriations help to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s Vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now the most expensive disease in the U.S. with a total cost to taxpayers of $290 billion in 2019, there are more than 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s today, and more than three times that many are projected in 2050. Added to that are more than 16 million caregivers currently providing unpaid care.
Keep this vision a top priority in the next decade:
» Advance research for Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia,
» Provide and enhance care and support to patients, caregivers and others impacted and
» Reduce the risk through promotion of brain health, preventative well-care annual checkups covered by Medicare and a healthy, active and social lifestyle.
If you need more information, please call the Alzheimer’s Association toll-free at (800) 272-3900.
LISA FOURNIER
Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer Ambassador
Moneta
Wreaths Across America thanks
On behalf of James River and Blue Ridge chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Desmond T. Doss Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12179, thank you, Lynchburg, for making our 12th Wreaths Across America Ceremony held Dec. 14, such a moving and successful event.
The weather cooperated after all, allowing the members of six motorcycle groups to participate on their bikes. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Nancy Simmons, state Historian, VADAR; and the American’s Creed was led by Betsy King, Director, District III, VADAR.
We joined many other localities across our nation in “Remembering” our deceased military soldiers, “Honoring” our living ones and their families and “Teaching” that freedom is never free.
From the wonderful Heritage Baptist Rejoice Children’s Choir, led by cirector Sue Mitchell; the award-winning Civil Air Patrol Cadets; the inspiring Pastor James Camm; the Children of the American Revolution carrying the seven Ceremonial Wreaths honoring the six branches of service and the MIA/POW; Cmdr. Mike Reeves with his beautiful bugle tribute; the always impressive Lynchburg Fire Department’s pipers; our public officials who attend every year; and offer their inspiring messages; the wonderful people who donated the funds to purchase and place over 1,900 wreaths. Everyone plays a huge part in making this beautiful event a continuing success.
Much appreciation goes to our master of ceremonies, David Stokes, who delivered a much-needed speech regarding the proper care and display of our American flag.
Last, but not least, we wish to thank Denise McDonald and the staff of the Old City Cemetery for hosting the event and for all of their assistance on our behalf.
PENNY SWISHER
Chairwoman, Wreaths across America
SHANNON SHAW
Vice Regent, James River Chapter, NSDAR
KYLE TELLO
Regent, Blue Ridge Chapter, NSDAR
