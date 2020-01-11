The elimination of an Iranian demon
President Trump eliminated an evil demon when Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike.
Americans should be elated, but they are not. Americans are protesting the killing, Hollywood leftists are apologizing to Iran, the American left-wing media are praising Soleimani and the Democrats in the House are taking cheap political shots at Trump. The Democrats vying for the nomination to run against Trump have jumped on the band wagon and are using Soleimani’s death as a campaign issue.
Soleimani was directly or indirectly responsible for the deaths of over 600 military sons and daughters, and yet this is overlooked by the left-wing nut jobs. The left is making statements that are not true claiming we are not safe and Trump was not authorized to make the airstrike.
Americans should be joyous at the elimination of such an evil, but as we have seen since Trump was elected and even before, the Democrats are doing everything they can to make sure Trump does not serve a second term. They are still irate that Hillary “The Deplorable” Clinton did not win the election.
I cite an ol’ quote: “America, love it or leave it.” The left-wing media, celebs, Democrats that denounce the elimination of an evil demon should all move to Iran and speak out like they have the right to do here in the good old U.S.A. Let’s all see how that works out for them. I bet they would change their voices and mindsets very quickly.
MICHAEL ROACH
Goode
