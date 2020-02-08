Take a dive into America's history

The National Daughters of The American Revolution (NSDAR) celebrates February as American History month, recognizing that exploring the people, places and events that have shaped our country are important to explore and study.

History is never linear and the challenge that each of us faces is to explore all facets of a historical event, even the portions that are neither heroic nor glorious.

Recently, there was a study that indicated that we are hardwired to look at information that supports our positions or beliefs. We should challenge ourselves to select a historical event or period and explore information that is different from what we believe so as to challenge our understanding of our shared history.

Each month of the year has at least one presidential proclamation declaring it “x” month. These proclamations range from Irish-American Heritage to American Indian Month. You can use these designations as a guide to what you might delve into.

As February is Black History Month, you could start there with The New York Times’ 1619 Project or reading about Frederick Douglass, Henrietta Lacks or any other subject that catches your eye.

Read, explore and challenge yourself to points of review you normally would not review. A study of history should bring you a sense of adventure and also of understanding. When we fail to understand the forces that shaped history, we can be doomed to repeat the failures of the past.

The District III Chapters NSDAR would like to encourage everyone to delve into history as our future reflects our past.

DEBORAH CLAYTON

Lynchburg

