Pelosi's behavior beyond the pale
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s action after the president’s State of the Union was a perfect example of hate and inability to maintain control of her anger.
She ripped in half a signed copy of his presentation. Our president should have been welcomed traditionally as he entered and took his position at the podium, but she elected to cut short to insult him. He decided not to shake hands with the speaker or even the vice president before the speech.
The president was about to be acquitted from the House’s bogus trial, a partisan trial, that should never have been tried. What a waste of time for these representatives and senators, who were in Washington to work for America.
In just over three years, President Trump accomplished more than any president, an embarrassment to the Democratic Party that its sitting on its hands and attempting to remove him from office since his inauguration.
I suspect many Democratic voters, who watched Pelosi’s actions, as well as hearing and seeing the behavior of the House Democratic leaders and lawyers, will likely vote in November for the reelection of President Trump. Why would Americans vote Democratic to see our economy go down the drain with docialistic ideals, causing higher taxes, massive unemployment, business shutdowns and the strength of our military weakened? I believe the House of Representatives will return to Republican majority soon, returning to sane behavior.
Let’s keep America strong, taxes low, low unemployment, controlled immigration, protection for the unborn, a strong military and freedom to worship God in all venues.
THOMAS NELSON Jr.
Roseland
Thanks to Sen. Warner
My nightmare began with a tick bite but quickly snowballed into a mountain of paperwork, as I had to struggle to get my worker’s compensation claim approved. My claim was initially denied, and I had to wait for months as over 300 doctors passed on my case, preventing me from proving to the federal government that I indeed had contracted Lyme Disease while on the job.
During that time, I ran out of medical leave time, lost my job and, with it, my health insurance. I was struggling with expensive medical treatments and a maddening appeals process when I called Sen. Mark Warner’s office for help. His office went to bat for me and took my case directly to leaders at the Department of Labor. Shortly thereafter, the department identified a doctor to review my case, and my workers comp claim was finally approved.
I’m thankful that Sen. Warner and his team was willing to listen to my story and work to resolve my case. I would recommend that anyone facing a problem with the federal government call his office right away for help.
RACHAEL STULL
Goode
Time to heed Rachel Carson
Rachel Carson can justly be considered a patron saint of America’s environmental movement. Her 1962 book “Silent Spring” was an analysis of the effects of insecticides and herbicides on the natural world. Readers were taken on a harrowing journey of ecosystems under siege in which the casualties included poisoned birds, fish, cattle, rabbits, squirrels and humans.
She challenged readers to think about their roles and responsibilities in a world they shared with all living organisms. She wrote, “It took hundreds of millions of years to produce the life that now inhabits the Earth — eons of time in which that developing and evolving and diversifying life reached a state of adjustment and balance with its surroundings. For time is the essential ingredient; but in the modern world there is no time. The rapidity of change and the speed with which new situations are created follow the impetuous and heedless pace of man rather than the deliberate pace of nature.”
In our haste to get ahead in the world, we lose sight of the world. From the heavens, the astronauts could see the Earth as a fragile disc that disappears behind an outstretched hand. Carson would have understood that humbling perspective and the lesson from it: We humans are part of that fragile and natural world and not above it.
JACK STRAFFORD
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.