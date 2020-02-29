The vile, anti-Trump conspiracy
Anyone who hasn’t seen it, should review immediately Glenn Beck’s “The Democrat’s Hydra.” There is far, far more going on than the Democratic/”deep state” persecution of President Trump. Why was Trump impeached over essentially nothing? Surprise, it has little to do with which candidate can be elected.
The “deep state” (primarily in the State Department and ranking intelligence officers) are puppets/co-conspirators with the world level Fabian Society including George Soros. That society is training and causing the rise of “leader-less” revolts like the Arab Spring in Egypt and the uprising currently in Chile. The same process has been underway in corrupt Ukraine. (In the US they trained Antifa.)
The known, so-called “whistleblower” is smack in the middle of all this. The “deep state” has its own foreign policy regardless of any president. That is why they are so irate about any presidential action outside their “normal” practices. Trump’s bypass of the usual diplomatic lanes is a problem for them which impedes their efforts. Even if they didn’t hate Trump personally, they deplore his strengthening of America and his free-range cowboy diplomacy that is beyond their control.
Functioning as a part of or in collusion with the Fabian Society, the U.S. “deep state” is aiding in the destabilization of any and all governments (via internal uprisings) that are either weak or corrupt, aimed at the goal of replacing them with more pliable socialist governments. As Trump engages in his own international diplomacy, he often bypasses the State Department, circumventing or even thwarting their existing goals.
In addition, Trump is making America powerful and strong again, which is perhaps the greatest impedance to their ultimate goal of a one world government. Barack Obama spent eight years weakening America both militarily and in world prominence because a strong America would never subordinate itself to any international governing body. Trump has reversed that, making him the greatest enemy of the Fabian Society, the Deep State and the left-wing media. Is it any wonder he is under constant attack?
The greatest threat posed by whichever Democratic candidate who emerges is simply the fact that they will do nothing to oppose the international march toward a one world government. And their socialist platforms would actually aid in weakening America and moving us in that direction as well.
There is fundamentally no difference between socialism and democratic socialism. And as Vladimir Lenin stated the goal of socialism is communism. Over the last century, communism was tried by 47 different countries and has been thrown off by 43 of them. Communism is responsible for oppression, mass starvation and millions of murders. The Nazis pale in comparison. Let’s not move America in that direction.
JOHN BYRUM
Madison Heights
Out-of-touch government
Isn’t it wonderful, according to House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, “that Virginia is getting on with the business of Virginia” by allowing “illegal aliens” to pay in state tuition at Virginia’s state schools?
Let’s don’t worry that it may prevent an actual law-abiding citizen or their children from attending said school. These same people who are so pleased to get on with the business of Virginia they are proposing to allow “illegal aliens” to obtain a Virginia driver’s license all while trying to stop the practice of requiring proper identification to vote. What part of “illegal” do they not understand?
While I have no problem with immigration (our country was founded on that), I do in fact have a problem with illegal immigration. It seems like our government is working its hardest to promote people to come into this country illegally by giving them the same rights as citizens, at no cost. This same government gives out free Narcan to revive drug addicts who have overdosed (by choice) as well as offer free needles to drug addicts to inject illegal drugs (by choice) but turns a blind eye to individuals who need Epi-Pens or insulin to live.
Our government has gone astray as to the needs of taxpaying citizens.
JOHN TOMLIN
Forest
