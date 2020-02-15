League of Women Voters at 100
The League of Women Voters Celebrates 100 years of “making democracy work.”
One hundred years ago this week, women’s suffrage leaders established the League of Women Voters as a nonpartisan, activist grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy.
Since its inception, the LWV has worked at all levels of government to provide citizens with the information they need to be informed voters and to support legislation that ensures that every voter has equal access to the ballot box and is protected from unfair laws and practices.
At the national and state levels, the League’s legislative priorities for 2020 include restoration of the Voting Rights Act and redistricting reform. The League applauds passage of no-excuse absentee voting legislation and ratification of the Equal Rights amendment by the Virginia General Assembly.
At the local level, the LWVLY’s work includes holding forums so that candidates from all parties can share their platforms with the voters; getting out the vote; registering new citizens at naturalization ceremonies; helping citizens regain their rights; and working with the city to ensure a complete and accurate 2020 U.S. Census count.
CARLA HEATH
President
League of Women Voters of Lynchburg
Thanks from Camp Kum-Ba-Yah
On behalf of Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods, I write to express the camp’s gratitude to Opera on the James, the Academy Center of the Arts and the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra for their partnership in providing Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods complimentary tickets to distribute to 136 children and 142 adults from all backgrounds who enjoyed OOTJ’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the Academy’s “Frosty” and LSO’s “Broadway by Request” during the holiday and winter season.
Through their generosity, many children and families were able to experience the magic and joy of live theatrical and musical productions at the Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theatre and Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre.
Enjoying its 70th anniversary this year, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods is now looking forward to welcoming campers and their families to our 2020 spring break and summer day camps. Camp registration is open at www.campkumbayah.org.
Thanks to the generosity of the Al Stroobants Foundation, the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, congregations and individual donors, 2020 summer camp scholarships are available.
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods wishes to thank all of our partners who improve the quality of life of children and families throughout Lynchburg and Central Virginia. And, we thank our amazing campers and their families for being a part of the Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods family. We look forward to seeing you in Cosby Woods soon!
MARGIE LIPPARD
Executive director
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@CosbyWoods
Protect your pups against theft
Do you leave your dog unattended on a tether or in your fenced in yard? Do you leave your dog “for just a minute” while tied outside of a store? Does your dog have a microchip I.D. implanted? Does your dog have an up-to-date city license with an identifying number? Does your dog have a collar with your name, address and phone number?
As a long-time animal activist and dog lover, I am seeing an increase in missing dog posters and ads. Most of the dogs I find running loose have no form of identification on them. This, in itself, invites theft. Several years ago I wrote a letter to the editor warning pet owners of dogs that are missing are oftentimes stolen. Unfortunately they are stolen in many instances for unsavory reasons.
My recent suspicions that the increase in missing pets may be due to their being stolen was justified in a recent edition of CanineJournal.com. I urge pet owners to take the above cautionary measures and read “Alarming State of Stolen Dog Laws and How to Prevent” at CanineJournal.com/stolen-dog/.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
