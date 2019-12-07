Is a Democrat talking? It's a lie

Mark Twain said there are three ways to lie: lies, damn lies and statistics.

There is actually one more way to lie, and that is to become a Democrat.

Democrats profess that big government is the solution, high taxes are fair, open borders are welcome, America is a hateful and racist country and its citizens are responsible for the Earth’s climate.

Diversity and inclusion are their agendas toward victimization and socialism. Social justice is their caravan to communism.

It is all a lie to give them power and control over your life. More importantly, it makes them feel good and superior.

If you prefer individual liberty, the right to protect yourself, economic freedom, personal responsibility and a great country with strong borders, then vote Republican.

Remember, if a Democrat is making a sound, a lie is being born.

JACK LEGGETT

Forest

