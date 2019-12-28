Impeachment long overdue
In his Dec. 20 letter to the editor, “Use that anger to protect Trump,” Randy Dunton says he’s angry at the Democrats. I’m angry at the Democrats, too. They should have impeached this grotesque clown in the White House way before this.
Donald Trump thinks he’s a comedian, starting with his mocking of the disabled reporter and carrying through to his latest attempt at humor in a Michigan rally where he intimated that a deceased Democratic congressman from Michigan was looking up rather than down at him, a remark that brought groans from even his staunchest supporters. He’s really The Joker. Even the evangelicals are starting to wake up to the reality of this national disgrace of a president.
Recently, 750 historians signed a letter of petition stating that Trump should be impeached. After reviewing the evidence obtained at the impeachment hearings and stating that Trump continued to obstruct Congress by withholding documents and witnesses, they noted that he continued to fail in his dereliction of duty to protect the integrity of the 2020 elections. They concluded saying, ”It is our considered judgement that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does.”
They reference writings of Alexander Hamilton, which are timely. Hamilton feared an unscrupulous demagogue ”unprincipled in private life, desparate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, despotic in his ordinary demeanour … could mount the hobby horse of popularity ... to join in the cry of danger to liberty … to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government and bringing it under suspicon … to flatter and fall in with the zealots of the day ... throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”
That describes where we are in this age of fear. The rider of the storm excites his followers with descriptions of Democrats as traitors and the media as liars. If you want protection from those who want to destroy the country you need to embrace him. He’s your protector. The GOP has become the party of Trump and anything that is done even outside the law is justifiable if the end is to maintain the social order of white rule. The ultimate triumph of William F Buckley.
ART COSTAN
Forest
