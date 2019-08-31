Amherst caved to Dominion
I am writing in response to The News & Advance’s Aug. 15 article, “Amherst council approves lease to ACP.”
This is disappointing news to hear that Amherst will support Dominion Energy in its crusade to destroy our environment. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a colossal waste of time and money. It is incredibly unpopular project and costs Virginians land, money and resources for clean energy. By allowing Dominion to set up in Amherst, the town is compliant with the power companies efforts to undermine a clean energy future.
We are at a crossroads in the fight against climate change and Dominion has shown it cares more about profit than life or property time and time again. By setting up this storage yard, Dominion is gambling that it will win its Supreme Court case to reverse a decision by the National Park Service that prevents them from building the pipeline across national parks. This is a gamble they will lose. The Supreme Court accepts very few cases brought before them, and even if the court hears the case, they will need to win it. By attempting this tactic, they are once again putting more and more resources and time into a pipeline that nobody in Virginia even wants.
I hope that Dominion realizes the future of energy is in renewables and that the town of Amherst considers the environment when making future decisions.
PAUL KANE
Norfolk
America, take notice!
One night, Jacob had an encounter with God who asked Jacob, “What is your name?” And he said, “Jacob.” Then God said, “Your name shall no longer be called Jacob, but Israel.” (Genesis 32:27-28).
God also had a conversation with Jacob’s grandfather, Abram. God told Abram, “I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blesssing. I will bless those who bless you and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth (including America) shall be blessed.” (Genesis 12:2-3) America, take notice!
SHIRLEY SWALLOW
Amherst
Emily -- thank you! I had some difficulty understanding Shirley's letter (sorry, Shirley) but you and Bob are speaking my language. N&A -- thank you for the new rules and procedures!
Oh God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"
Abe says, "Man, you must be puttin' me on"
God say, "No." Abe say, "What?"
God say, "You can do what you want Abe, but
The next time you see me comin' you better run"
Well Abe says, "Where you want this killin' done?"
God says. "Out on Highway 61"
The English language is dead.
On the contrary, English language seems to be doing just fine. In January 2018, The Oxford English Dictionary announced that it has added more than 1,100 words, senses, and sub-entries.
Truth, facts, reason, and democracy, however -- those are in grave peril.
