Freedom has always been a risky choice
The Pilgrims left the safety and security of their homeland in search of freedom.
They knew that it might cost them their lives and to many it did — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.
Our founding fathers pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor for freedom — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.
In the War of Independence brave men and women desired freedom more than life — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.
About 620,000 Americans, or 2% of the population, died in the American Civil War to provide freedom from slavery — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.
When men and women in America join the military they say that risking their life is worth the price of freedom — they understand that freedom is a risky choice.
Every time police officers go on duty they take a risk of death for our safety and our freedom — they understand freedom is a risky choice.
History shows us that fear of death never stood in the way of those who love liberty and freedom. Americans now are willing to forfeit their freedom because of a fear of a virus. Personal safety has never been the criteria for surrendering our freedom.
Today Americans need to understand that freedom is still a risky choice for a worthy cause.
DAVID BENOIT
Forest
Thank you to volunteers, drivers
Dear Dr. Edwards:
My name is Lucinda Pollard. I am a third grader at Bedford Hills Elementary School. I miss going to school. I enjoy learning new things. My favorite subjects are science and math. My favorite resource is music. The new gym is super cool.
Thanks to all the volunteers and bus drivers for delivering food every other morning so my family and other families do not have to go to the grocery stores as often. And a special thanks to my bus driver Mr. Porter. He is very nice and works very hard.
LUCINDA POLLARD
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: Lucinda wrote this as an open letter to Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards.
Great letter David Benoit. FINALLY someone that "gets it". Yes David freedom is a risky cause, and in Virginia a very,very small risk.
We are gaining nothing by hiding in our homes and waiting for this virus to stop SLOWLY spreading in Virginia.
It is already at a crawl here and it NEVER was prevalent. We have less than 12,000 total cases out of eight and a half million people. If you WANTED to get it you would have trouble finding it. If everyone knew most of the new cases are in nursing homes and prisons, half of the state would blowing their car horns in Richmond.
If it continues to spread after we resume life while wearing masks and keeping our distance then we have no choice. We either stay locked in our homes for a year until a vaccine or a treatment is developed. Or we take our chances with catching it and hopefully beating it or not even being bothered by it IF you get it, like so many have already proven.
The common flu killed over 61,000 Americans in the winter of 2017-2018 and no one stopped anything. No one even noticed! Most people didn’t even get a flu shot.
It is long past time to stop this madness in Virginia.
