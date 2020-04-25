Freedom has always been a risky choice

The Pilgrims left the safety and security of their homeland in search of freedom.

They knew that it might cost them their lives and to many it did — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.

Our founding fathers pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor for freedom — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.

In the War of Independence brave men and women desired freedom more than life — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.

About 620,000 Americans, or 2% of the population, died in the American Civil War to provide freedom from slavery — they understood that freedom is a risky choice.

When men and women in America join the military they say that risking their life is worth the price of freedom — they understand that freedom is a risky choice.

Every time police officers go on duty they take a risk of death for our safety and our freedom — they understand freedom is a risky choice.

History shows us that fear of death never stood in the way of those who love liberty and freedom. Americans now are willing to forfeit their freedom because of a fear of a virus. Personal safety has never been the criteria for surrendering our freedom.

Today Americans need to understand that freedom is still a risky choice for a worthy cause.

DAVID BENOIT

Forest

Thank you to volunteers, drivers

Dear Dr. Edwards:

My name is Lucinda Pollard. I am a third grader at Bedford Hills Elementary School. I miss going to school. I enjoy learning new things. My favorite subjects are science and math. My favorite resource is music. The new gym is super cool.

Thanks to all the volunteers and bus drivers for delivering food every other morning so my family and other families do not have to go to the grocery stores as often. And a special thanks to my bus driver Mr. Porter. He is very nice and works very hard.

LUCINDA POLLARD

Lynchburg

Editor’s note: Lucinda wrote this as an open letter to Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards.

Load comments