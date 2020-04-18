Put your trust in the Lord
The virus situation has quickly spread throughout the world! What can we be doing about it? “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6) “Be anxious (don’t worry) for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 4:6-7)
Many years ago God spoke to His chosen people, Israel: “If My people, who are called by My name, humble themselves, and shall pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sins, and heal their land.” (II Chron. 7:14)”All these things are come upon you (as the virus), if you turn to the Lord your God, and shall be obedient. God is a merciful God; He will not forsake you ... . (Deut. 4:30-31, 40) in Deut. 28 God promised blessings to those who obeyed Him — and curses to those who disobeyed Him. It is good that our President and VP have advised us to bring God into the virus situation!
Our nation certainly needs healing! In case of death as a result of the virus — if you have put your faith in the crucified, risen Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, you would “be absent from the body — and present with the Lord.” (II Corinth. 5:8) All God’s promises are absolutely true!
JOHNNY HUNTON
Lynchburg
Vote for Biden
The best way we can answer to all the positive things said in Wes Gillespie's letter ["Time to put down labels and unite," April 15] is to vote for Joe Biden, who wants to work with everybody for the best solutions to our national problems, while not having to take credit for everything; not see himself as our dictator and all the corruption that has entailed; actually care about saving lives in an emergency, and not worry about his "brand" or who is genuflecting to him on bended knee; will see to it the concerns of the average American take center stage in approaching national issues; restore the rule of law that has been eviscerated during the last three-plus years; and restore the co-equal nature of our democracy with legislation codifying the power of the subpoena from Congress to be enforced on any sitting President. Vote Joe and we will be returned to a nation of civility and decency that has been no part of our current administration.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
