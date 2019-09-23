PAC backs Clark for Campbell sheriff
The Campbell County Law Enforcement Supports Whit W. Clark III for Sheriff Political Action Committee, made up of law enforcement officers and staff who have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving the residents of Campbell County, is proud to endorse and support Whit Clark for sheriff in the November election.
Forty-three law enforcement professionals including deputies and office staff currently serving in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, have put, in writing, their endorsement of Whit Clark in his bid for sheriff. Another handful of sheriff office personnel support Whit but are unable to publicly proclaim their support due to personal or professional reasons.
As a public, there are many aspects of the sheriff’s office that are unknown or unclear to most people, duties that extend beyond the standard “law enforcement” concept associated with the office. However, those on the front lines, supporting and protecting the residents of the county, know the details. We know what is important and vital to ensure our residents are safe. Based on this knowledge, we fully endorse Clark due to his experience of multiple law enforcement and training positions, his perseverance in finding the truth and protecting the innocent, his dedication and passion for service and his overall integrity and honesty. He has our respect and our confidence. He will be a great leader for ensuring Campbell County, and the issues faced by its residents, schools and communities, has the knowledge, equipment and support necessary to combat the ever growing opioid epidemic, sex traffic and abuse challenges, and ensuring our schools and residents are safe.
While there is no ill will against his two opponents, who are also deputies in the sheriff’s office, we believe that Clark is the best choice for sheriff and encourage every voter in the county to support him at the polls Nov. 5.
VICKI GUTHRIE
Treasurer
Campbell County Law Enforcement Supports Whit W. Clark III for Sheriff
