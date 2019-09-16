Time to tell the GOP, 'Enough!'
Campbell County voters will be able to choose among radically different candidates for the General Assembly in November’s election.
However, the Republican-leaning voters will have a number of compelling reasons to support the same old entrenched Republican candidates who so effectively advance the interests of corporations and other special interests.
First, voters, as loyal members of the tribe, need to support state legislators, who, in turn, will continue to enable the president of the United States, who is most known for being an incessant liar, bully and lunatic who revels in his inhumane and downright stupid actions.
Voters can exhibit their respect for life by supporting Republican efforts to strip millions of individuals of health insurance while denying insurance to millions who currently lack it; better to let people die from the lack of adequate medical care. Voters need to show their continued support for the party of human sacrifice; they should welcome the opportunity to give up their own lives or those of their loved ones and friends so that Republican legislators can continue to proudly proclaim their servitude to the NRA and work tirelessly to make guns as easily accessible as possible to individuals with mental disorders or criminal behaviors.
Lastly, voters need to affirm their support for discrimination and bigotry either established or supported by the government; voters should remember that someday they will likely be in a minority who will be the object of discriminatory and bigoted behavior.
Lastly, women must not fail to support those male legislators who believe that they have the right to make healthcare decisions for women.
Republican legislators are proud of the “program” that they have to offer to voters, and we should all feel comforted by the opportunity to return to the idyllic 19th century. Who can resist voting for such candidates?
If, on the other hand, voters desire legislators who care about our society, truly respect and desire to preserve life, ensure basic civil rights for all citizens, remain beholden to citizens rather than special interests, attempt to promote environmental quality and move the state ahead in the 21st century in a rational manner, they will cast their votes for Tim Hickey, Jennifer Woofter, Virginia Smith and Janie Zimmerman.
CHRISTOPHER MILLSON-MARTULA
Altavista
