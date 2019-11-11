Hoaxes are eventually disproved
With all the news lately of hoaxes of all kinds, I am listing five of the most well-known hoaxes in the last several decades, and in no particular order. Within a short period of time, all were proven to be untrue.
(5) Bill Clinton: “I did not have sex with that woman.”
(4) Geraldo Rivera: “Al Capone’s money is on the other side of this wall.”
(3) The Democratic Party: Trump colluded with the Russians.
(2) Orson Welles broadcast: Martians have landed in Grovers Mill, N.J.
(1) 1969: Paul (McCartney) is dead.
All have left a sense of belief, doubt and “I can’t believe I thought that was true” among generations of those who may have wished the opposite. Eventually, the truth won out, as it always will.
MIKE WARNALIS
Bedford
Drop the Latin, Democrats
I wish the Democrats would just quit using a sugar-coated Latin term (quid pro quo) to define exactly what they believe President Trump is guilty of in the Ukrainian impeachment proceedings.
Come on, Democrats, forget that “quid pro quo” Latin nonsense that few of us really know what it means and call it what you really believe Trump may be guilty of: bribery.
Black’s Law Dictionary defines bribery: “the offering, giving, receiving, or soliciting of any item of value to influence the actions of an official or other person in charge of a public or legal duty. A bribe is the gift bestowed to influence the recipient’s conduct.”
If you, as a Democrat, truly believes the president did commit bribery, then forget all that “quid pro quo” Latin garbage, call his actions plain and simple bribery, and let the chips fall as they may!
OMAR MENDOZA
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.