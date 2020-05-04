Proud to have served in Vietnam War
My fellow Marine “brother in arms,” Ed Palm, wrote an excellent piece [“Vietnam and modern memory,” April 30] marking the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, and I am glad he brought attention to that fact. There are literally thousands of books written about our involvement in the Vietnam War, and I have many of them in my library and have read many conflicting viewpoints about it.
I take exception on two parts of Ed Palm’s piece about “humiliating defeat” and “we weren’t forced to fight with one hand tied behind our back.”
The Democratic politicians sent us to that war and the Republican Congress lost that war — not those brave men and women who served there. We did have one arm tied behind our backs as the generals and admirals could have marched down the middle of Hanoi in very short order if given the “go ahead.”
I left Vietnam in 1967 after my first 13-month tour, and we were winning the war.
I volunteered a year later to go back to Vietnam, and when I left 13 months later in October 1969, we were still winning the war on the battlefield.
As Ed stated in his last paragraph, “the majority of us served honorably and proved ourselves to be better than the muddle-headed politicians who sent us. That’s something to be proud of.” Well stated, sir.
Like many of the three million servicemen and women who served in Vietnam, it was my duty and honor to serve in the Marines when my country called in 1965. I’m proud to stand tall with my fellow Vietnam veterans in that “noble crusade” called the Vietnam War. Semper Fidelis.
STEVE BOZEMAN
Lynchburg
View on Vietnam spot on
I read Ed Palm’s article on “Vietnam and modern memory” this afternoon. As a U.S. Army veteran of the war, this article is probably the most succinct distillation of the Vietnam conflict that I have ever read. I believe it probably reflects the thoughts of the majority of my fellow veterans. I’m sure there are some who still see it as a “noble crusade,” but the vast majority of Americans — then and now — feel otherwise.
Thank you, Major Palm.
LEROY KINGMAN
Phenix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.