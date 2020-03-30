Don't let yourselves be gripped by fear
As we watch the events unfold around us concerning the coronavirus pandemic, it’s very easy for fear to take control and our minds; we run to the worst imagination one could have. We wonder if the news media, the politicians and some organizations are using this pandemic as a place to grandstand while the loss of life climbs every day. We see Congres' inability to simply help the American people with a cash payout that’s helps with the loss of income. Some in Congress have used a badly needed bill by attaching special interest pandering payouts.
With all of this, what are we to do? No wonder people are worried!
Billy Graham said this about anxiety: “Man has always been beset by worry, and the pressures of modern life have aggravated the problem. Many are filled with a thousand anxieties but we need to bring them to Jesus Christ by faith. I am learning in my own life, day by day, to keep my mind centered on Christ and the worries, the anxieties, and the concerns of the world will pass, and nothing but perfect peace is left in the human heart."
And let's look to the Bible, too:
Psalm 34:4 --I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.
Psalm 42:5 -- Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance
1Peter 5:7 -- Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
Philippians 4:6-7 -- Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:19 -- But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
Romans 8:28 -- And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose
Proverbs 3:5-6 -- Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
STEVE CREASY
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Compare and contrast the articulate, compassionate, measured, calming, scientific and medical expressions of our Gov. Northam to that of the virus residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It's a good day to be a Virginian.[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.