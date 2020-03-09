The task of ending endless wars
The United States of America has increasingly grown weary of the recent wars and conflicts the military has been involved in around the world. President Trump has made a commitment to demilitarizing as many American combat zones as possible. This in and of itself is a good thing; any American life that is lost in war is a tragedy. Over the last 17 years, many American troops have lost their lives on the battlefield or have been seriously injured while securing America’s freedoms. Since the 1980s, America has been the dominant ruling power of the world. America is the world’s boss, and as the saying goes, “You have to pay the cost to be the boss.” Thus far, paying the cost to be the world’s boss has meant sending American troops all over the world to fight tyranny and oppression. Now that America has decided to take a step back from a militarized style of policing the world, there is the potential for a vacuum to be left for other world powers — such as China and/or Russia — to step in and replace America; however, America’s superiority has another element to it that can keep America’s place in the world without using military force.
America’s decision to pull its “iron fist” of power back from the world has caused uneasy feelings in a bipartisan way. Senators and representatives on both sides of the political isle have expressed fears and anxieties over taking a more isolationist approach on the world stage. This does not have to cause alarm if America uses its superiority in other ways. America has superior technology, infrastructure and financial management compared to virtually any other country in the world. The United States can use this superiority to keep its power in the world. America has the resources to support people in combat zones. An overwhelming amount of the world’s impoverished people live in a combat zone. Often, any relief these people get are from extremist groups who are usually self-declared enemies of America. Historically America has used military power to deal with these types of groups, especially in the Middle East and Africa. However, America can choose to fund overseas programs that build schools, grow human service industries, open public health facilities and help develop the economies of impoverished conflict zones.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has helped make a great deal of progress, as the co-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, that keeps America safe from cyber threats. Warner is fighting hard on the virtual front to secure America’s freedoms, but on the physical front more must be done to keep America’s interests safe. Legislation such as the Global Child Thrive act and members of Congress supporting the International Affairs Budget will significantly help these efforts.
America should not send hard-earned tax dollars blindly and unconditionally to other countries. There must be well thought out plans of how to use aid in combat zones to help those areas become self-sufficient. Once those developing nations reach a certain level of development, they will be able to establish bilateral trade with America and business agreements with American businesses that will help create industry and jobs for the American working class. America can maintain its global status without the use of military force; therefore, the U.S. government must support legislation that helps develop the impoverished and conflict areas of developing countries.
BRAD HARRIS
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/virginia-set-to-raise-gas-taxes-keep-safety-inspections/2232572/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.