Richmond's 'purveyors of death'
Well, here we go again — the purveyors of death still alive and well and functioning in our legislature.
Once again we have the right to life of the unborn “sacrificed” for the sake of the women who just can’t seem to understand exactly what it is that gets them pregnant and how to avoid it. So, the ultimate outcome is that the unborn child in the womb is subject to the whims of a female who really has no control over her physical body or just doesn’t care so she can “live in the moment.”
An abortion, sanctioned by the state, to murder the child is actually a direct result of exactly that — no control over her body. The “right to life” flies out the window for the unborn human child (stop calling it a fetus — it’s a baby, folks) who becomes the “victim.” By the way, victims of a rape are a distinct minority of the females who obtain an abortion; some women (and this includes married women) have more than one or two or three and actually “gloat” about how an abortion allows them to live a life free of the burdens of a child to “pursue a career”!
Having control over their body is a cop out to actually being responsible so the question really is — at which point do they not have control over their body? We have to stop condoning the murder of these innocents!
GRACE BEAUREAGARD
Lynchburg Life Chain Coordinator
Lynchburg
Just to clarify for anyone who is not familiar with what Life Chain does, and so one can better understand exactly what it is that Grace Beauregard does to save the life of a child.
Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for 90 minutes praying for our nation and for an end to abortion.
LifeChain.Net
Not to make light of prayer, because that is important, but when you pray, do not pray like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Matthew 6:5. Be doers of the word, and not hearers only. James 1:22
Putting this all in perspective, 0.002% of the world has come down with the Coronavirus. 0.00006% of the world has died from it. I keep hearing how bad it is all over the world but this is the math people. Stop hoarding toilet paper.
Married with three children former Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum was found in a hotel room with a male escort and meth. After denying it all this weekend, he checked himself into rehab today. Not sure if it was to get off the meth or get away from the male hookers?
Did you actually know one of the hookers personally, did you smell the meth, were you actually in the room when it happened, or are you just falling for the media hype?
DH: With two others unnamed... any bets on Pence and Lindsey Graham [unsure]
If the Coronavirus has taught us anything it is the great lengths people will go to when desperate. Next time you want to judge boat people, refugees and migrants fleeing war torn land, remember we fought over toilet paper.
Sorry Grace; but, today Rome is burning. The hoax narrative never stood a chance. It's all hands on deck!
Impeached, Failure of Execution and Market Collapse. "ByeDon 2020". A good bumper sticker... I already have mine.
As usual Dave- you're on the wrong line on the wrong page!
Speaking of moral outrage. Do you folks know that Wendall Walker, Kathy Byron and Steve Newman only introduced a combine total of 16 bills this last session. Of that only three passed[crying].
For comparison, Bill Stanley also a Republican introduced 37 bills of which 13 passed.
Honestly folks, redistricting will be the best thing that happened to Campbell, Bedford, and Amherst. You folks have Mannequins for representation.
Legislators' 2020 'Batting Averages'
Here we go again, Grace Beauregard, expressing selective moral outrage at abortion when she is unwilling to do anything outside of stand on the side of the street with a sign in her hand and be seen for the praise of men.
I feed the women and their born children at the shelter Grace, I look them in the eye Grace, I help babies and their moms get off drugs Grace, I donate platelets to keep babies alive Grace. There's a whole army of us making a real difference Grace. Why don't you join people who are making a difference Grace. Instead of running your judgmental lip all day and not doing a damn thing to help anyone Grace.
Well good for you Keith but you haven't the first clue about me at all - just YOUR judgmental idea of who you THINK I am and what you THINK I do or don't do. YOUR actions, while honorable, come AFTER the fact - not before. My intent is to NOT have to do exactly what you are doing!
News Flash Grace, your actions do nothing but win you praise for standing babbling with a sign. Babies are born all the time without healthy clotting systems and die, babies get cancer and chemotherapy depletes their clotting system, babies die of malnutrition.
The actions of an army of volunteers like me actually save babies lives.
Your actions are irrelevant.
James 2:26 For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.
Sooo - what has that to do with my letter Keith?
Well Keith - Now who is being judgmental when you haven't the first clue about me at all and you don't really know what I do or don't do. I can appreciate what you are doing but MY point is to NOT have to do exactly what you are doing or at the very least, working toward that end. What I do isn't any less important than what you do - I would like to get to these women BEFORE they get to where you are.
BIDEN GOES EXTREME: Give Oil Industry ‘No Ability’ To ‘Continue To Drill’, Take ‘Millions’ Of Cars Off The Road
First he asked Beto to help him confiscate people's guns. Now he wants to shut down the oil industry and make it impossible for people to drive their cars. Does he seriously imagine that this will appeal to mainstream voters?
I think Joe Biden has morphed into Crazy Joe Davola.
