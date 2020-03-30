Don't let yourselves be gripped by fear
As we watch the events unfold around us concerning the coronavirus pandemic, it’s very easy for fear to take control and our minds; we run to the worst imagination one could have. We wonder if the news media, the politicians and some organizations are using this pandemic as a place to grandstand while the loss of life climbs every day. We see Congres' inability to simply help the American people with a cash payout that’s helps with the loss of income. Some in Congress have used a badly needed bill by attaching special interest pandering payouts.
With all of this, what are we to do? No wonder people are worried!
Billy Graham said this about anxiety: “Man has always been beset by worry, and the pressures of modern life have aggravated the problem. Many are filled with a thousand anxieties but we need to bring them to Jesus Christ by faith. I am learning in my own life, day by day, to keep my mind centered on Christ and the worries, the anxieties, and the concerns of the world will pass, and nothing but perfect peace is left in the human heart."
And let's look to the Bible, too:
Psalm 34:4 --I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.
Psalm 42:5 -- Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance
1Peter 5:7 -- Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
Philippians 4:6-7 -- Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:19 -- But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
Romans 8:28 -- And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose
Proverbs 3:5-6 -- Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
STEVE CREASY
Forest
Missed me, didn't you Dave?
If our Governor is going to trample all over the First Amendment, he should make it a complete trample. The "News" isnt an essential business. No more than the right to peaceably assemble or the free exercise of religion. He should close all news sources and let those people work from home. Closing the news would eliminate most of the irrational hysteria. Except 95% of them are his people.
Finally a voice of reason coming out of all the hate, lies, exaggerations and political points wanting to be scored.
This virus has made everyone change by the day from what Lying Governor Blackface has said to the Chancellor of Liberty University.
This virus does not care who you are or what you believe but many thousands of people will soon lose everything they have worked their entire lives for.
Hiding at home will slow this virus down, hopefully until an effective treatment or a vaccine can be developed.
Without that it is just a matter of time until it dies or some of us do.
Positive cases have exploded in Eastern France thanks to a meeting in an evangelical megachurch in Mulhouse . The Germans have closed their border with France in that area.
It's not the first time hot zones are created around evangelical churches. Believers should stay home and read their Bible (for the first time?).
TDS virus
This avoidable catastrophe should be a wake up call. If you are alarmed at the prospect of hundreds of thousands of premature deaths, remember Trump was tracking to cause the premature death of hundreds of thousands of Americans even before he screwed up with his incompetence and slovenly lack of concern for the well being of people he is supposed to be caring for. Don't forget, Trump was planning to cut social services if he is re-elected. Right now, he is in court fighting to kill off the ACA without ever coming up with the better replacement he never intended to deliver. His policies are quietly killing people by removing environmental protections. All the Prayers and biblical quotes aren't going to help if you at the same time support someone like Trump. Wake up. Vote this idiot out before he kills a million Americans.
Amen!
Compare and contrast the articulate, compassionate, measured, calming, scientific and medical expressions of our Gov. Northam to that of the virus residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It's a good day to be a Virginian.[thumbup]
A Republican friend of mine insists that that only by actually listening to Trump can you know what he really is saying. Even a transcript will not convey the awesome nature of his leadership, and, I suppose, anything else is skewed to make him sound bad. I just can't do it, though. I would rather stick my hand in a vise and tighten it. I cannot sit through all the self-congratulatory verbiage, much less the rest of it.
And since I will not sit and listen to Trump for an hour or so every day, I am a hater who is being deluded by the fake news mainstream media. And if I do watch him, and come to a different conclusion than my-right wing friends, I am a hater who is just making a judgement based on hatred and unwilling to face the truth, who's soul source seems to be - Trump.
It is a puzzle.
Feb. 2
The death toll has topped 300, including the first fatality outside China. The World Health Organization and U.S. have declared a public health emergency.
Mr. Trump spoke with the Fox News personality Sean Hannity:
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China,” Mr. Trump said of the coronavirus. “But we can’t have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. So, we’re going to see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes.”
Feb. 14
The death toll is well over 1,000. U.S. cases have reached 14. Flawed testing kits were sent to state labs by the C.D.C.
Mr. Trump addressed the National Border Patrol Council:
“And 61 percent of the voters approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. And, you know, we did a very early move on that. We did a — I was criticized by a lot of people at the beginning because we were the first. We’d never done it before.”
He also offered an optimistic prediction:
“There’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm — historically, that has been able to kill the virus. So we don’t know yet; we’re not sure yet.”
Warmer weather does not “kill” the seasonal flu, but slows its transmission. It’s unclear if this will hold true for coronavirus infections, which have similar symptoms to the flu but are caused by a different virus. Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also contradicted Mr. Trump’s theory a day earlier, telling CNN that “this virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year.”
Feb. 24
The S & P 500 falls 3.4 percent, the worst single day in two years. The death toll has surpassed 2,600. U.S. cases have reached 53.
Mr. Trump tweeted:
“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb. 25
The stock market continues to slump as the C.D.C. warns to expect a spread of coronavirus in the U.S.
Mr. Trump, visiting India, tweeted:
“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is complaining, for publicity purposes only, that I should be asking for more money than $2.5 Billion to prepare for Coronavirus. If I asked for more he would say it is too much. He didn’t like my early travel closings. I was right. He is incompetent!”
In two other posts, he also said:
“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems, ‘too soon’, but turned out to be the correct decision. No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way!”
At a news conference, Mr. Trump was asked about his previous criticisms of the Obama administration’s handling of Ebola in 2014. He responded: “At that time, nobody had ever even heard of Ebola or ever conceived of something where you basically — the people would disintegrate. And we’re still working on Ebola.” He went on saying, “The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual hundred percent.”
This was exaggerated. Ebola got its name from a 1976 outbreak. The average fatality rate is around 50 percent, but has ranged from 27 percent in Sierra Leone during the 2014 to 2016 outbreak to 88 percent in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976. Ebola is spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, while the coronavirus can be transmitted more easily, through close contact or droplets from sneezes and coughs.
Feb. 26
Cases are confirmed in more than 30 countries. Vice President Mike Pence is given the job of leading the coronavirus response in the U.S.
At a news conference at the White House, Mr. Trump addressed Democratic criticism of his response:
“We should all be working together,” he said. He added: “All they’re trying to do is get a political advantage. This isn’t about political advantage. We’re all trying to do the right thing. They shouldn’t be saying: ‘This is terrible. President Trump isn’t asking for enough money.’ How stupid a thing to say. If they want to give us more money, that’s OK.”
Models predicting expected spread of the virus in the U.S. paint a grim picture.
Asia faces a second wave of infections from the West.
Trump suggests coronavirus testing is no longer a problem. Governors disagree.
The president responded to whether U.S. schools should prepare for the virus:
“I think every aspect of our society should be prepared. I don’t think it’s going to come to that, especially with the fact that we’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up. But, yeah, I think schools should be preparing and, you know, get ready just in case.” He added: “We have it so well under control. I mean, we really have done a very good job.”
His claim about cases “going very substantially down” was false and contradicted what the secretary of health and human services and a top official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said moments earlier in the same news conference: that they expected “more cases.”
Feb. 27
The death toll has reached 2,800, with more than 82,000 cases worldwide. A day earlier, the C.D.C. confirmed the first case in the U.S. from an unknown source.
Mr. Trump tweeted:
“Congratulations and thank you to our great Vice President & all of the many professionals doing such a fine job at CDC & all other agencies on the Coronavirus situation. Only a very small number in U.S., & China numbers look to be going down. All countries working well together!”
Feb. 28
The worst week for global markets since the 2008 financial crisis concludes. Sixty cases have been confirmed in the U.S.
Mr. Trump tweeted:
“So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of ‘Trump’.”
He also tweeted:
“The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong!”
March 2
Six coronavirus deaths have been reported in the U.S., all near Seattle. Global cases top 90,000.
At a rally in Charlotte, N.C.:
“We had a great meeting today with a lot of the great companies, and they’re going to have vaccines, I think, relatively soon. And they’re going to have something that makes you better, and that’s going to actually take place we think even sooner.”
This was misleading. According to Mr. Trump’s own health care experts and pharmaceutical executives, whom he had met with hours earlier, a vaccine may be available for widespread use in about a year to 18 months.
He also made this reassurance: “The United States is right now ranked by far No. 1 in the world for preparedness.”
This was exaggerated. The United States did rank No. 1 out of 195 countries in the Global Health Security Index overall and first in four of six criteria. But the index also warned that “no country is fully prepared for epidemics or pandemics.” And it noted a specific weakness of the United States as well: lack of universal access to health care and high out-of-pocket costs.
The president also compared the coronavirus to the flu: “From 27,000 to 70,000 people get infected, and many people die. Think of it, 27,000. You lose 27,000 people to the common flu.”
This is misleading. The figures are largely accurate but obscure some notable differences. The coronavirus seems more deadly than most strains of the flu, and while there are widely available treatments and vaccines for the flu, none are ready yet for the coronavirus.
March 3
The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by half a point. The stock market continues to slump.
Mr. Trump said to reporters:
“There’s only one hot spot, and that’s also pretty much in a very — in a home, as you know, in a nursing home.”
This is understated. The definition of a disease “hot spot” is imprecise, but there had been more clusters of coronavirus in the United States than Mr. Trump suggested. The relative paucity of tests may also have obscured the number of cases and their locations. A week earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also reported “community spread of the virus” in two places in California and in Oregon, in addition to the long-term care facility in suburban Seattle cited by Mr. Trump. And New York announced a second case hours after Mr. Trump spoke.
March 4
A cluster of cases is reported in New York. A 10th patient dies in Washington State. The House passes an emergency aid package of $8.3 billion.
In a White House meeting:
“The Obama administration made a decision on testing and that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago.”
This was misleading. Mr. Trump was likely referring to “draft guidance” issued in 2014 that extended the Food and Drug Administration’s authority to regulate laboratory-developed tests, but that was never finalized or enforceable. A law enacted in 2004 created the process and requirements for receiving authorization to use unapproved testing products in health emergencies. The agency had announced four days earlier that it would permit unapproved tests for 15 days while developers are preparing their emergency authorization request, but it did not “undo” any regulations or laws.
Later, in an interview with Mr. Hannity, the president cast doubt on the rate of death reported by the World Health Organization:
“Well, I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch, and — but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild. … So, if we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
The 3.4 percent refers to the rate of deaths among reported cases of coronavirus, so Mr. Trump has a point that it may not include milder cases. Dr. Bruce Aylward, who is leading the World Health Organization’s coronavirus efforts, estimated an ultimate rate of 1 to 2 percent.
March 5
Stocks continue to slide. The first U.S. coronavirus death outside Washington State is reported in California. Cases surpass 200 in the U.S. and 97,800 worldwide.
Mr. Trump angrily rebutted criticism over his comments to Mr. Hannity on Twitter:
“I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!”
The president also appeared in a Fox News town hall:
“Again, we’ve gotten the highest poll numbers of anybody for this kind of thing.”
This is misleading. Mr. Trump was referring to a Gallup poll in which 77 percent of respondents said they were confident in the government’s ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak — which was higher than in the past four outbreaks. But that poll was conducted in early February, before deaths and community spread were reported in the United States.
He also touted his own early actions:
“One of the things I did is I closed down the borders to China and to other areas that are very badly affected and really having a lot of troubles — I mean, countries and areas of countries that have had a lot of problems. And I closed them down very early, against the advice of almost everybody, and we’ve been given rave reviews.”
This is exaggerated. At the time of Mr. Trump’s claim, the United States had barred entry by foreign nationals who had traveled in China and Iran. (Most countries in Europe were added to the list on March 11.) But those restrictions did not apply to American citizens, permanent residents, or the immediate families of American citizens though they were subject to screening. Contrary to Mr. Trump’s suggestion that he refused to heed bad the health and human services secretary said that the travel restrictions were recommended by career health officials.
And Mr. Trump continued to misleadingly blame the Obama administration for testing lapses, prompting a host to ask why he had not reversed that rule earlier. He responded:
“I know. But you’re not going to be — I’m thinking about a lot of other things, too like trade and millions of other things. I mean, we are doing some job with the economy, you know, so I’m not thinking about this.”
March 6
Cases in the U.S. pass 300 with 17 deaths, including first on the East Coast. Mr. Trump signed an emergency spending bill. Stocks continued to fall.
As he signed the funding bill at the White House, Mr. Trump said:
“And in terms of deaths, I don’t know what the count is today. Is it 11? Eleven people? And in terms of cases, it’s very, very few.”
Asked if he expected more gyrations in the stock market, he responded:
“No, I think — I think, you know, a lot of people are staying here and they’re going to be doing their business here. They’re going to be traveling here. … And maybe that’s one of the reasons the job numbers are so good. We’ve had a lot of travel inside the USA.”
Later, Mr. Trump toured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta:
“Anybody that needs a test can have a test. They are all set. They have them out there. In addition to that they are making millions more as we speak but as of right now and yesterday anybody that needs a test that is the important thing and the test are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect, right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
False. Mr. Trump’s assurances of widely available testing was contradicted by public health officials and patients across the country, who complained that access was still limited. Members of Mr. Trump’s coronavirus task force later clarified that tests are available to state labs, but the tests needed to be prescribed by a doctor or health official so they were not yet widely available to the public. The Association of Public Health Laboratories has maintained that demand continued to outpace supply.
He also addressed Grand Princess cruise ship that was denied entry to San Francisco and that had reported dozens of passengers with flulike symptoms:
“I would rather — because I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship. That wasn’t our fault, and it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship, either. OK? It wasn’t their fault either. And they’re mostly Americans, so I can live either way with it. I’d rather have them stay on, personally. But I fully understand if they want to take them off. I gave them the authority to make the decision.”
March 7
Global cases top 100,000. An attendee of a conservative conference that featured Mr. Trump and other top government officials has tested positive.
Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago private club: “Well, we’ll have tremendous rallies. And we’re doing very well. And we’ve done a fantastic job with respect to that subject on the virus.”
Asked whether he was concerned that the virus was getting closer to the White House and Washington D.C., the president responded:
“No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.”
March 9
More than 700 cases in the U.S. and 26 deaths. Stocks markets plunge in worst single-day in more than a decade.
The president retweeted a post from Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, criticizing the Obama administration’s response to the H1N1 epidemic of 2009:
“This is your daily reminder that it took Barack Obama until October of 2009 to declare Swine Flu a National Health Emergency. It began in April of ’09 but Obama waited until 20,000 people in the US had been hospitalized & 1,000+ had died. Where was the media hysteria then?
False. The Obama administration declared swine flu a public health emergency (which gives health agencies flexibility) on April 26, 2009, two days before the first reported death in the United States. Mr. Obama declared swine flu a national emergency (which applies to the entire federal government and authorizes wider ranges of assistance) in October of that year. At the time of Mr. Kirk’s post, Mr. Trump had similarly declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus but not yet a national emergency.
On Twitter, Mr. Trump also suggested that the coronavirus that a border wall would be effective against the coronavirus:
“Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever!”
False. According to the C.D.C. director, a border wall would not be particularly useful in mitigating a coronavirus outbreak. At the time of Mr. Trump’s tweet, there were seven confirmed cases in Mexico, according to the W.H.O.
March 10
Global cases top 113,000 and over 4,000 deaths. Event cancellations around the United States.
Mr. Trump tweeted:
“Our CoronaVirus Team has been doing a great job. Even Democrat governors have been VERY complimentary!”
After a lunch with Senate Republicans, Mr. Trump again compared the coronavirus to the flu and again blamed Mr. Obama:
“No, I think the U.S. has done a very good job on testing. We had to change things that were done that were nobody’s fault, perhaps, they wanted to do something a different way, but it was a much slower process from a previous administration and we did change them.”
March 11
Over 1,000 cases in the U.S. and at least 32 deaths. Outbreak declared a pandemic by the W.H.O. Dow entered a bear market.
Mr. Trump lashed out at Democrats and the media in Twitter posts, while thanking his coronavirus task force:
“Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in. We need to protect ALL Americans!”
“Vanity Fair Magazine, which will soon be out of business, and their third rate Fake reporters, who make up sources which don’t exist, wrote yet another phony & boring hit piece. The facts are just the opposite. Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus!”
The president addressed the nation from the Oval Office:
“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval.”
Like the travel restrictions imposed on China and Iran, the restrictions on 26 European countries apply to foreign nationals, but not to American citizens, their immediate families or green card holders. Mr. Trump also misspoke when he said that the restrictions would also encompass goods (he later clarified that they only apply to people).
He also said:
“Earlier this week, I met with the leaders of health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing.”
This is exaggerated. Insurers have agreed to waive co-payments for coronavirus testing, but not treatment, according to America’s Health Insurance Plans, a trade association in Washington. Several insurers also stipulated that “self-insured” plans — under which employers assume the financial risks themselves and pay out of pocket rather than a premium — could opt to not cover the costs. The Kaiser Family Foundations estimated that 60 percent of workers were fully or partially enrolled in these plans in 2019.
Other than that, he's been on top of the whole process.
So right, Dave!
