Let's rethink legislative immunity
On Feb. 10, the article “Proposal to limit legislative immunity, inspired by traffic stop of Del. Chris Hurst, halted for this year” on The News & Advance website chronicled the ongoing legal disagreement over legislative immunity in Virginia.
In January, Virginia Del. Christ Hurst was pulled over by police and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Hurst could not be charged with the crime because of his legislative immunity. His girlfriend was not legally intoxicated, but police recommended she drive herself and Hurst to a nearby Walmart to sober up a bit before continuing home. Hurst happened to have a sober driver with him. Hurst was lucky. We are lucky that Hurst was lucky. But public safety should never ride on luck. If Hurst had been alone, would police still have to let him go?
Legislative immunity has been rightly questioned from a legal perspective, but I believe a more urgent conversation has been overlooked. Police should be given express authority to detain those with legislative immunity. Even if they cannot be charged, even if the evidence is not admissible in court, and even if they are not going far, drunk is drunk.
Sobriety laws exist for a reason and public safety should never die on the altar of political red tape.
Maybe legislative immunity from charges can be reasonably defended, but nothing justifies allowing a drunk driver back on the road.
KELLY LEWIS
Lynchburg
