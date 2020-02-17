My love affair with newspapers
If and when I get another dog, I’ll name him or her McClatchy — Clatch, for short — in memory of McClatchy Inc, the publishing company that owns 30 newspapers and just declared (press-stopping) bankruptcy.
I’m not the least bit ashamed to admit I live in and for the past, and if I had a middle name, it would be Melancholy.
That said, I was the happiest kid on the planet every morning of the year, from the spring of 1965 to the fall of 1970, because that’s when my rat terrier, Pebbles, and I went for our rain-or-shine runs together and stopped at the news-stand bodega on Irving Place across from Pete’s Tavern to buy (for a dime, then for 15 cents, then for 20 cents) The New York Times for my dad and me from Senor Jaime.
Pebbles and I would run back to our brownstone. Mom and Dad were always still in bed out-cold because they both worked and needed the sleep.
I gave my precious puppy fresh water and half a Gaine’s Burger. I poured myself a bowl of Rice Krispies. I sat down and tossed aside the front section of the Times and went straight to the sports page to see if the Yankees, Mets, Knicks or Rangers, depending on the season, won or lost the night before, because in those days the newspaper was the only morning source of life-and-death home-team-related information. (I never skipped school because one of my teams had lost a heart-breaker the night before, but the degree to which I despised academia on any given day depended on how well or poorly the sports franchises I loved with all my heart had most recently fared.)
Pebbles, the best dog ever, made it to 18.
I still read hard-copy editions of the newspaper (The News & Advance seven days a week and The New York Times on Sundays). And every time I hold a newspaper in my hands I remember the Sixties, when the Earth was supposed to stop spinning or explode but didn’t, and I remember my rat terrier — who looked like anything but a rat — and our morning sprints together.
Now, every time I pick up and open a newspaper, I think of movie theaters and bowling alleys and penny-arcades and malt-shops and city parks and amusement parks and public fountains and libraries and baby-buggies with lace on top and Good Humor (ice cream) push-carts with old men in white suits and caps and bells that jingle, and I become verklempt, completely and utterly, if irrationally distraught over the fact that everything I loved when I was kid is pretty much gone and irretrievable, in other words, extinct.
And the fact that it seems, to me anyway, that no one else is as apoplectic about the demise of comforting and reassuring nostalgia, in general, as I am, the fact that I feel so alone in my clairvoyant recognition of universal loss-of-interest in romance, by any scientific or amorphous definition, makes the incomprehensible yet inevitable extinction of everything I’ve lived for (and prefer to write about) all the more excruciating.
I’ve never met a McClatchy. But knowing what the family stood for, for decades, in the realm of journalism, and knowing they’ll be gone soon, I say thank you to them while I still can, from the bottom of my battered, bled-out heart.
And just as I’ll never forget my dog Pebbles, I’ll never forget what sustained me all these years, even more than running and Rice Krispies — my morning paper.
DOUGLAS THOM III
Lynchburg
