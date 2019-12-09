No respect for life in Campbell
Kudos to the enlightened Campbell County Board of Supervisors for spearheading the efforts of herds of residents in the region for establishing safe havens for gun violence.
Why do these individuals refuse to see that the issue is one of unchecked gun violence? Prosecution of a murder after the fact is meaningless. To my knowledge, law-abiding citizens who own guns for sport or self-defense do not typically engage in gun violence. However, does society really need to have assault rifles readily available to all, including those with mental issues and who constitute a threat to society?
How can one proudly proclaim to a loved one, friend or neighbor that empowering murderers has greater value than taking reasonable efforts to preserve lives and reduce gun violence? In my opinion, establishing a gun sanctuary is totally selfish, self-centered and arrogant.
It is quite unfortunate that the state Republican Party has chosen to follow the lead of national Republicans in trying to divide citizens and instill fear. Will people use their intelligence to recognize this fact?
To refuse to support actions to protect life shows a total lack of respect for life. Where is your decency?
CHRISTOPHER MILLSON-MARTULA
Altavista
‘What to think’ think tank
What a front page news flash! “Liberty University launches think tank” headline in the Dec. 4 issue of The News & Advance was a real eye-catcher. I immediately envisioned the practice of interdisciplinary research combined with free thought and open dialogue.
Much to my dismay, after reading about its purpose and close ties with Donald Trump, I believe that “think right tank” would be an appropriate middle name to add to this illustrious group.
DAVE HOFMANN
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Another racist democrat. But I repeat myself.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/feb/8/sughed-michael-bloomberg-suggests-disarming-minori/
CM-M doesn't tell us how disarming law abiding owners make us safer? One thing for sure. Democrats NEVER talk about disarming criminals or going into slums with red flag laws and cleaning g up gang activity. Because they are either scared or feel comfortable with criminals owning guns? It's always about disarming people that have done nothing wrong.
Great cartoon! Everyone is learning how corrupt the democrats and their followers are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.