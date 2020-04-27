‘Red flag’ laws are nothing new

Adam Boyer misstates Virginia’s recently passed “red flag” gun law when he writes [April 21, “Vexit needed with Democrats’ new laws”]: “They have now passed a law which states that if a neighbor of yours see you as a threat, they can call the police, who will come and confiscate your firearms.”

Mr. Boyer is correct only in the instance that your neighbor is a judge. Only a judge can make the decision to temporarily take away your firearms if he/she has sufficient evidence to deem you to be a threat to yourself or others.

Until one can properly interpret Virginia law, one should leave the interpretation of the constitution of our state and federal governments to those who wear long robes and do it for a living. At least 17 other states have red flag laws, and they have withstood constitutional challenges. Moving out of state, or being annexed to another state that does not currently have a red flag gun law is no guarantee they will not have one soon.

A better strategy might be to be a good neighbor.

WILLIAM MILLER

Forest

Flattening the curve is not the solution to pandemic

Question: I thought if we flattened the curve (as we are) we would be out of the woods and can go back to work?

Answer: No. The problem is in what the curve (population) represents. The area under the curve is the same but depends on the population chosen. If we choose the population as 3 million people with COVID-19 (roughly 1% of the US population) under current social conditioning rules, we would expect 2 million people (2/3 of the population) will be asymptomatic and not tested, 1 million people symptomatic (and tested) and 60,000 deaths by May 1, 2020. This is manageable but tragic.

The problem is the 99% of the population that will not have been exposed by May 1, 2020, and would likely be exposed without social distancing and testing. Summer weather will make it easier to suppress spread, but when September comes, look out. This is far from over. The U.S. will need to adopt a massive testing and screening program with isolation of the infected population until there is a vaccine. Flattening the curve only solves the immediate problem in the U.S.

The mortality rate will depend on the population and part of the world. It will likely be higher at first as the poor, elderly and ones with chronic conditions get the disease around the world and in the U.S. Globally a 1 to 2% mortality rate is horrendous, and that is what will be devastating if not managed.

This is a massive problem that will require work and discipline to resolve. If we throw up our hands we are hosed! We all will need to embrace the new normal, and we need leaders who will lead to get through this pandemic.

GARY SULLIVAN

Lynchburg

