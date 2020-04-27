‘Red flag’ laws are nothing new
Adam Boyer misstates Virginia’s recently passed “red flag” gun law when he writes [April 21, “Vexit needed with Democrats’ new laws”]: “They have now passed a law which states that if a neighbor of yours see you as a threat, they can call the police, who will come and confiscate your firearms.”
Mr. Boyer is correct only in the instance that your neighbor is a judge. Only a judge can make the decision to temporarily take away your firearms if he/she has sufficient evidence to deem you to be a threat to yourself or others.
Until one can properly interpret Virginia law, one should leave the interpretation of the constitution of our state and federal governments to those who wear long robes and do it for a living. At least 17 other states have red flag laws, and they have withstood constitutional challenges. Moving out of state, or being annexed to another state that does not currently have a red flag gun law is no guarantee they will not have one soon.
A better strategy might be to be a good neighbor.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
Flattening the curve is not the solution to pandemic
Question: I thought if we flattened the curve (as we are) we would be out of the woods and can go back to work?
Answer: No. The problem is in what the curve (population) represents. The area under the curve is the same but depends on the population chosen. If we choose the population as 3 million people with COVID-19 (roughly 1% of the US population) under current social conditioning rules, we would expect 2 million people (2/3 of the population) will be asymptomatic and not tested, 1 million people symptomatic (and tested) and 60,000 deaths by May 1, 2020. This is manageable but tragic.
The problem is the 99% of the population that will not have been exposed by May 1, 2020, and would likely be exposed without social distancing and testing. Summer weather will make it easier to suppress spread, but when September comes, look out. This is far from over. The U.S. will need to adopt a massive testing and screening program with isolation of the infected population until there is a vaccine. Flattening the curve only solves the immediate problem in the U.S.
The mortality rate will depend on the population and part of the world. It will likely be higher at first as the poor, elderly and ones with chronic conditions get the disease around the world and in the U.S. Globally a 1 to 2% mortality rate is horrendous, and that is what will be devastating if not managed.
This is a massive problem that will require work and discipline to resolve. If we throw up our hands we are hosed! We all will need to embrace the new normal, and we need leaders who will lead to get through this pandemic.
GARY SULLIVAN
Lynchburg
{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
William Miller you are wrong about “Red Flag Laws” in so many ways I barely know where to begin.
To start with a judge sits behind a desk and listens to what is presented to him or her and that is all they can do. Everyone not blind to the truth knows that a Federal Judge was presented with completely false documents by lying FBI agents and granted surveillance and eavesdropping on President Trump while he was running for President. If a completely unjust ruling can be done on the Federal level what stops it from happening anywhere? A judge must see evidence of a crime to make a ruling, not with this new law.
“Red Flag Laws” violate the Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States. The Second Amendment Guarantees the right to bear arms. The Fourth Amendment guarantees protection against unreasonable search and seizures. A disgruntled neighbor nullifies the Fourth Amendment with this new law. The Fifth Amendment guarantees a right to due process. With this new law a citizen is found guilty and then must prove their innocence. How do you prove you are not a danger to others? The Sixth Amendment allows a citizen to confront their accusers. This new law makes someone go to court to try to prove something that never happened, will never happen.
Since when in this country are you guilty until proven innocent?
Since when are you guilty of a crime before you ever commit a crime?
“Red Flag Laws” are not about making anyone any safer, they are about confiscating guns. The innocent person has their door kicked in at dawn and their house ransacked because someone “thinks” they need all their guns seized. That person is then left violated with a damaged home and probable damages to expensive firearms because of what someone “thinks”.
Is this “dangerous” person arrested? No. Is this “dangerous” person put in protective custody? No.
This “dangerous” person is left to kill as many people as they want or commit suicide or never bother anyone because they were innocent.
Just because you don’t own or have never owned guns doesn’t mean this can’t happen to you.
“Red Flag Laws” do not make anyone safer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.