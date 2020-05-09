Vietnam a tragic misadventure
There is nothing noble about traveling over 9,000 miles to use advanced weaponry to make war on a developing nation whose people worked so diligently for self-determination. Secretary of State Heinz [Henry] Kissinger said “Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.” Those who accept that role are said to be “gung ho.” (Unthinkingly enthusiastic and eager, especially about taking part in fighting or warfare.)
I have trained with US Marines and their “Esprit de Corps” is something to see. It is difficult to imagine it leaving the body to be replaced by the pallor associated with a sucking chest wound. The CIA polled the Vietnamese people prior to the promised national reunification elections of 1956, and estimated Ho Chi Minh would win that election by 80-20%. (Eisenhower’s memoirs). The US then set about ensuring those democratic elections were never held.
In 1965, LBJ spoke at Johns Hopkins of the need for the United States to intervene in Vietnam for democratic principles. It was the Orwellian speech of the century. The Gulf of Tonkin incident was fabricated as justification, and the Marines landed near Danang in 1965.
In 1968, Heinz [Henry] Kissinger, now working for Richard Nixon, advised the Southern regime to boycott peace negotiations with the North as Nixon could assure them a better deal. Tens of thousands more US lives were lost, and over 100,000 more were wounded due to the extension of that conflict and the Southern regime got the worst of it. The POWs got an extended stay at the Hanoi Hilton.
The Domino theory proved itself false on its face. Once U.S. forces vacated South East Asia, things returned to normal. Vietnam invaded Cambodia to eliminate the Khmer Rouge, who came into existence in opposition to Cambodia’s CIA backed General Lon Nol. China then invaded Vietnam in 1979 with a division sized force which strained their relations for three decades. Monolithic communism was a U.S. illusion. I have read the personal accounts of bravery and sacrifice of U.S. servicemen in Vietnam. They now wish desperately that their sacrifices were “not in vain,” but the word “noble” did not appear in their enlistment contract.
The Vietnamese people were forced to make sacrifices also. Vietnam has enjoyed the fruits of peace for 40 years. The US now sells Vietnam sophisticated air defense missile systems. President Trump has said “I love Vietnam; they’re capitalists!” The US didn’t learn any lessons in Vietnam, and is now at, or planning war on every continent. Ho Chi Minh is on my Mt. Rushmore, and Heinz [Kissinger] got to live five times as long as the Marine grunts who gave their all in Vietnam.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
