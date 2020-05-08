Why is Congress exempt from pay cuts?
In this time of great hardship for many, with many out of work, pay cuts and fear of the virus, why is it that when everyone else is expected to buckle down, Congress is exempt? They aren’t taking pay cuts like so many CEOs. Nor is the Supreme Court. The president regularly donates his salary to worthy causes. Why are we funding the people who are supposed to represent us? Think of how much stimulus money there would be if they even gave up half of their salary.
MARY KOONTZ
Appomattox
How to be uplifted
We live in a wonderful country with dedicated nurses, doctors and other caring people. Fortunately, I was privileged to work with three compassionate doctors, Drs. Torbert, Massie and Robertson. Dr. Massie promoted walking for many reasons: keeping a healthy heart, relieve depression and to simply expose us to the beauty all around us. Our office still stays in touch with one another. Sadly, we mourn the loss of Jeanette Martin recently. She was a loyal employee and a thoughtful person who remembered us with numerous cards. Now is the time to stay in touch with our friends.
Growing up, I never appreciated the book “The Joy of Cooking,” but with more people at home, one will experience the challenge. Teach your children how to cook. They will pass it on and receive so much satisfaction. Gardening offers so much joy too. Getting outside, planting seeds and watching them grow offers us fresh vegetables that we can share with our neighbors and friends free of germs! Thanking Donald Davis for reminding us that gardening relieves stress.
Our newspapers provide the news, but uplifting stories offer us hope amid doom and gloom.
If we do buy take-out meals, remember to tip generously. These cooks and waiters are taking a chance to keep us happy and fulfilled. This is not the time to clean house! Get outside and enjoy the wonders of nature. Who cares what the inside of the house looks like ... no one will see it anyway!
PEGGY SCHWARTZ, RN
Goode
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
The groups of people that lied about russia, russia, russia for 3 years are the same groups of people lying today about the need to shut the economy down so they can save one life. They are either evil or dumb.
Unworthy of response.
LISTEN UP, GOV. SHINOLA: Rand Paul Has a Frightening Reality Check for States Keeping Their Residents in Lockdown
“The only thing that recovers our economy is opening the economy,” said Paul. “It’s not a lack of money, it’s a lack of commerce. If you let people have commerce, if you let them trade, if you take them out from forcible home arrest, our economy will recover. But if you keep everybody under home arrest and say you cannot practice your business, you cannot sell your goods, there will continue to be economic calamity. All these blue state governors who don’t want to open their state, now they’re clamoring for federal money to bail them out because no state revenue is coming in. We don’t have any money,” Paul warned.
Hopefully the states will do the right thing and shit off the entitlements until we have money. Wean people off the government dole would be a great thing. The old give a man a fish vs teach a man to fish.
David, please watch your language
CHINAVIRUS SILVER LINING: 90% Of Illegals At Border Immediately Returned To Mexico In April Because Of CDC Order, Report Says
New Documents Show President Obama Was in on the Flynn Takedown
I wonder if historians will ever unearth the thoroughly rotten core of the Obama administration.
If Obama knew, Biden knew.
Congress wont take a pay cut and government workers will always have a job. Hardship is for the peasants.
New Red Flags Emerging From FBI's Handling of Michael Flynn's Case
“The FBI set up General Flynn -- that is clear as day,” Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, tells RealClearInvestigations. “There is FBI leadership ordering the case kept open when agents wanted to close it for lack of evidence, the discussion of getting Flynn to lie or trying to get him fired, the ambush interview, the withholding of exculpatory evidence, and many other acts of blatant malfeasance. None of this is standard procedure. It’s a naked abuse of authority.”
This is on Barack Hussein Obama, whose corruption rivals that of Nixon.
[thumbup] Would love to see Obama in an orange jumpsuit.
Don’t hold your breath.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.