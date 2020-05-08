Why is Congress exempt from pay cuts?

In this time of great hardship for many, with many out of work, pay cuts and fear of the virus, why is it that when everyone else is expected to buckle down, Congress is exempt? They aren’t taking pay cuts like so many CEOs. Nor is the Supreme Court. The president regularly donates his salary to worthy causes. Why are we funding the people who are supposed to represent us? Think of how much stimulus money there would be if they even gave up half of their salary.

MARY KOONTZ

Appomattox

How to be uplifted

We live in a wonderful country with dedicated nurses, doctors and other caring people. Fortunately, I was privileged to work with three compassionate doctors, Drs. Torbert, Massie and Robertson. Dr. Massie promoted walking for many reasons: keeping a healthy heart, relieve depression and to simply expose us to the beauty all around us. Our office still stays in touch with one another. Sadly, we mourn the loss of Jeanette Martin recently. She was a loyal employee and a thoughtful person who remembered us with numerous cards. Now is the time to stay in touch with our friends.

Growing up, I never appreciated the book “The Joy of Cooking,” but with more people at home, one will experience the challenge. Teach your children how to cook. They will pass it on and receive so much satisfaction. Gardening offers so much joy too. Getting outside, planting seeds and watching them grow offers us fresh vegetables that we can share with our neighbors and friends free of germs! Thanking Donald Davis for reminding us that gardening relieves stress.

Our newspapers provide the news, but uplifting stories offer us hope amid doom and gloom.

If we do buy take-out meals, remember to tip generously. These cooks and waiters are taking a chance to keep us happy and fulfilled. This is not the time to clean house! Get outside and enjoy the wonders of nature. Who cares what the inside of the house looks like ... no one will see it anyway!

PEGGY SCHWARTZ, RN

Goode

