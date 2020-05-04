Vote for Dolan
What do we as citizens of Lynchburg want the future of our city to be?
When you think of the idyllic city what does that look like? Neighbors caring about one another. Citizens smiling at one another as though we have been friends for years. A community where all viewpoints may be cordially expressed and heard. Fortunately for the citizens of our great city, we have a fair-minded person who also shares those values in our current city council Vice-Mayor, MaryJane Dolan. It is with conviction and pride that I recommend her continued leadership of our dear city. She has the judgement and experience we need in city leadership. Please vote for MaryJane in the upcoming election in support of our wonderful city.
Caroline Ford Wilson
Lynchburg
