Wearing a mask shows respect
What the heck is wrong with people? Wearing a mask during this pandemic is so important in protecting others that I have a hard time believing that the non-mask wearers are disinterested in public health. I understand that wearing a mask when out in the general public is not comfortable but think about the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who must wear masks for every working shift. So why are so many people refusing to wear masks?
I’ve heard a lot of reasons ranging from constitutional rights being violated to wearing a mask makes one look weak or somehow not wearing a mask has turned into a perceived political statement. However, is it really your constitutional right to infect others? Is it really that much of an inconvenience to wear a mask when in public? Is it too much of a sacrifice to help stop the spread of COVID-19 amongst the most vulnerable of our population?
Well, let’s put things into perspective and talk about sacrifice.
True American sacrifice was made real in both the Great Depression, World War II and the wars to come. Our parents and grandparents knew deprivation and austerity (much like now). They knew during WWII it was their sacred duty to bear whatever forces of evil were thrown at them. Democracy had to survive and surrender was unimaginable. During the Korean War and Vietnam, the sacrifice was put upon our service men and women and they knew blood and death not to mention their loved ones who had to bear the loss. That’s sacrifice.
Or let’s try an easier concept. Does anyone remember the days when cars didn’t have seatbelts? I sure do and it almost cost my family’s life when I was a child. Then one day the federal government mandated new cars to have seatbelts. Many people did the smart thing and started to wear seatbelts because the fact was it would save lives. There were also many people who refused. I suppose some people thought that head on collisions or roll-overs could never happen to them. Some of them found out the hard way, but at least they had the freedom not to wear them I guess.
Or, how about no smoking in restaurants? Boy, do I remember the howling when smokers were so upset. Once again the claim was made that people’s constitutional rights were being violated. Then there’s No Shirts, No Shoes, No Service. That rule was a little bit easier to swallow and people were less likely to rebel and they accepted it.
Now, we are in the middle of a global pandemic and stopping the spread of COVID-19 is life or death. It is incumbent upon everyone to act responsibly and take precautions. One simple way of doing so when out in public is wearing a mask. Please show respect for others. This is a matter of public health and not personal preference. Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, it is being respectful. It is not about the freedom to infect other people. It’s about the willingness to love your neighbor.
LEE CLINE
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.