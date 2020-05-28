Wear a mask; it’s important
I want to thank all the health care workers and essential personnel who are risking their lives to help us get through the COVID-19 pandemic. I know people who have tested positive, one is very sick, and we are not through this medical crisis.
I also want to thank all the people wearing masks when they are out in public. I am amazed at the number of people who are not wearing masks. Masks protect us from each other. When I wear a mask, I protect you. When you wear a mask, you protect me. You want to help the economy, wear a mask. People will feel more comfortable going out if everyone is protecting each other.
At Aldi, I am told I have to leave my bags out front and take a cart to socially distance, but half the customers inside are not wearing masks. Food Lion has plexiglass in front of the cash register, but the employees are not wearing masks. Walmart employees are wearing masks, but customers are not.
Why are we not requiring people to wear masks when in the store? We don’t have a cure, we don’t have a vaccine. We know the masks cut down on the spread of the germs. Yes, I know it is a person’s “right” to not wear a mask. You don’t do it for you, you do it for your family, friends and others. Unfortunately our in-name-only president does not wear a mask, sending the message that it is not important. Well, it is. Wear a mask.
LYNN MCBRIDE
Madison Heights
