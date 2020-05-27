Thankful for Lynchburg Parks
I want to give you my deepest and most sincere thanks for Blackwater Creek Athletic Area, Creekside Trail, Blackwater Creek Trail, Hollins Mill Park, Riverfront Park, Ivy Creek Park, Peaksview Park and Riverside Park that we have have visited during 70 days of social distancing (but who is counting?).
Your parks have held my heavy sobs, my long walks of sanity, have hosted adventure for our family, discovery of nature and contemplation for all of us. You’ve given us human connection, if even from a friendly wave and smile from a passerby.
Thank you for the manicured trails and for the deep pride you clearly take in these spaces. Your work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
MEGAN HUFFMAN
Lynchburg
Cartoon misses the mark
I was absolutely appalled to see the cartoon on the Opinion page of The New and Advance on Thursday, May 21. The cartoonist “BRANCO” from “Americans for Limited Government.” The cartoon is not at all cute or funny or even sarcastic, but is absolute propaganda and total lies. I looked up “Americans for Limited Government” which is a non-profit organization — how such an extreme group that sponsors anti-American trash like this could qualify as non-profit is beyond me. And why does The News & Advance print cartoons from such a sickening source?
PEGGY HOWELL
Lynchburg
Editorial cartoon not balanced
I am painfully aware of the struggles of daily newspapers to remain viable, ever more so in the days of the pandemic. But the editorial page of The News & Advance has certainly deteriorated in recent weeks. There are no more locally focused editorials.
Formerly, there was an admirable job being done of balancing left and right viewpoints and the rotation among syndicated columnists is still doing that. But whoever is choosing editorial cartoons these days seems to have a thing about Nancy Pelosi.
A recent cartoon was one of the worst. Hammer and sickle? Really? I have never expected to find a single viewpoint there and the balance of columnists preserves that. It would be good to see that balance reflected in the cartoons as well.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg
Peggy Howell's letter is one more sad instance of a leftist wanting to silence those with whom she disagrees. A closed mind is tragic and disgusting.
Faux Audrey supports right wing disinformation 24/7. That cartoon was pure propaganda. Any sane person with a shred of decency would object.
So Trump accuses Twitter of try to interfere with the 2020 election because they marked his false postings on mail in voting to be fact checked. I really don’t think a whole lot more needs to be said
Biden tweeted the other day "Come on man! If the wheel comes off the back of my canoe and the pancakes fill up the doghouse, which corn pop will cause the battery to go dead? That's not who we are! We can do better than this!"
Breaking News!! Goobernor Northam has tested positive!
For being a total hypocrite!!
Northam heading to the beach pales in comparison to Trump being tested daily along with anyone near him, while he tells others not to wear masks and go to church as he does another million dollar golf weekend paid for by taxpayers ( over 137 million for golfing ) .Old people have been thrown under the bus as sacrifices to the economy.. Next, he will say there isn't money for workers. He will keep golfing though.
You make me laugh James with your nonsense! LOL!
Do you wear a mask?
Flog that narrative, Jimsy. Beat the hell out of it. Rage, rage against the dying of your horse.
Neal the entire country, (except you) sees Nancy for exactly what she is, an America hating liberal that only cares about power even if it involves destroying the United States. It appears that the “news staff” believe their building is full of Covid 19, they can’t even go in and push a few buttons. Apparently they don’t know how to work remotely either.
Peggy if you don't realize that the list that Nancy is holding are accurate items on her " Covid Rescue Package" you have not been watching the news. I agree that the cartoon is appalling but only because it is accurate. How any member of the House of Representatives, much less the Speaker could want to waste money on those items is not only sick it should be criminal.
Mr. Sharp; please include me with Mr. Summerlin. I am unable to see Speaker Pelosi through the distorted lens that you and Mr. Howard seem to look through. It is indeed fortunate that the two of you are out there protecting the Country from America-hating people such as Pelosi, Summerlin, and Lawrence.
John, My comment ties into what I said to Peggy just below Neal. Peggy is appalled at the cartoon which shows Nancy holding her "wish list" for Covid 19 relief. Every single item on that cartoon list is accurate. Nancy wants to waste hundreds of millions of tax payer dollars on those exact items, and many more.
Last time she included millions for"Planned Parenthood" which has nothing to do with “parenthood”, it’s all about killing babies. Old people are dying from Covid 19 so us liberals want to be sure the baby killing doesn’t slow down. At least when you grind them up and flush them down the drain there is no funeral.
John what does that have to do with Covid relief??
How is Nancy helping American people pay their overdue bills and get back to work?
Howard, Trump has wasted TRILLIONS in tax breaks and subsidies that were not needed during the chaos of the avoidable catastrophe he brought on the people of this country. Democrats believe in prioritizing people over profits. People come first.
That cartoon was highly inaccurate. Trump owns the hammer and sickle for his Putin love and his dictator pose.
John Lawrence -- count me on your team. [thumbup]
Neal doesnt like the hammer and sickle but his party sure does. It's a great cartoon. And very representative of the wacko left.
David, The truth to a liberal is like sunlight to a vampire.
[thumbup]
