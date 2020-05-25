Complicated circumstances for city council elections
There was a complicated set of circumstances for the May 19 local election. Three of the four contests were hotly contested. Close to half of the participating voters used absentee ballots presumably to avoid poll site crowding.
But I think the only good thing that can be said about the reported 16% turn out is that was better than the 12% for the last local election in 2016.
Both Democratic and Republican council members voted last year not to shift the local election to November. They rejected the argument the need in a democracy to increase turn out demanded that change. They rallied around the claim by council member Nelson low turnout in the past had been predominantly the result of uncontested races.
It is unlikely the council will feel inclined to revisit a move of the local election from May to November again so soon. But in the discussion last year several members said they should look into ways they might increase voter interest and participation. I still believe a switch to a fall ballot is the right move but will be interested to hear other methods to increase voter participation that might be suggested by council, administration and other citizens.
Sixteen percent voter turn out is nothing to be proud of in spite of some historic disincentives to visit the polls this year.
LARRY BASSETT
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.