Complicated circumstances for city council elections

There was a complicated set of circumstances for the May 19 local election. Three of the four contests were hotly contested. Close to half of the participating voters used absentee ballots presumably to avoid poll site crowding.

But I think the only good thing that can be said about the reported 16% turn out is that was better than the 12% for the last local election in 2016.

Both Democratic and Republican council members voted last year not to shift the local election to November. They rejected the argument the need in a democracy to increase turn out demanded that change. They rallied around the claim by council member Nelson low turnout in the past had been predominantly the result of uncontested races.

It is unlikely the council will feel inclined to revisit a move of the local election from May to November again so soon. But in the discussion last year several members said they should look into ways they might increase voter interest and participation. I still believe a switch to a fall ballot is the right move but will be interested to hear other methods to increase voter participation that might be suggested by council, administration and other citizens.

Sixteen percent voter turn out is nothing to be proud of in spite of some historic disincentives to visit the polls this year.

LARRY BASSETT

Lynchburg

