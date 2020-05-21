Our governor’s confounding inconsistency
How can a political leader perform so well on one important issue and so poorly on another?
Gov. Northam has performed well as leader of Virginia’s response to the pandemic. He has kept the public informed with fact-based reasons for the strong, positive actions he has taken. In all aspects of this horrific plague, he has clearly sought to serve the public interest.
Contrast his leadership on the pandemic with his lack of leadership during the long struggles over the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines. Since they were announced in 2014, the rationales for building them have fallen apart: demand for electric power has been flat and will be for years to come; existing pipelines can supply any needed gas at lower cost; the pipelines would create far fewer jobs than claimed; they would cause far more destruction than acknowledged in their environmental assessments; and they would burden captive customers with higher bills, not help them get cheaper energy.
Not only has he failed to actively speak out against the pipelines, Gov. Northam has intervened to favor them. When members of the air pollution control board voiced concerns, he summarily removed them, ensuring the permit would be granted. When his environmental justice council raised questions about the Buckingham compressor station, he disbanded the council. He has allowed the Department of Environmental Quality to provide weak oversight of the MVP.
Gov. Northam was trained as a doctor to faithfully follow the facts, and first of all, to do no harm to the patient. Yet he seems oblivious to the dire consequences of not applying those central ideas to the ACP and MVP.
What will it take for the governor to come off the sidelines and apply all his power — political as well as legal — to stopping these costly, dangerous, unjustified projects? He now has the political alignment in Richmond to do the right thing, as clearly shown by passage of the Clean Economy Act and other forward-looking laws. Rather than supporting corporate profits, he should serve the public by following the principles that guided him as a doctor.
DOUG WELLMAN
Lovingston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Is the public finally catching on to the media's anti-Trump bias?
Hard as it is to imagine, the mainstream press has grown even more hostile to President Donald Trump during the epochal COVID-19 crisis. Yet Trump’s approval rating is now higher than the sainted Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency. Is the public finally catching on?
Even more unrelenting than the daily death counts and we-are-all-doomed coverage of the coronavirus has been the media’s increasingly hostile – if you can believe that – coverage of Trump during this once-in-a-lifetime crisis. No matter what he does, the press attacks him for it.
I object to the continued use of deragatory terms for Virginia's duly elected governor (Governor Shinola, Goobernator, etc.). It's unnecessary, in poor taste, and unhelpful to having a civil discussion. Even though I detest Trump, I refrain from calling him an orange idiot, a spray tan buffoon, an effing moron, an intellectual midget, or the stupidest man on the planet. Nor do I use the words to describe him that he uses to describe others: a pig, a dog, a spoiled brat without a functioning brain, a mental basketcase, a wimp, a terrible person, a nut job, nasty, sad, low IQ, clown, stupid, failed, fake, terrible,and weak. These, too, would be unnecessary, in poor taste, and unhelpful. So I won't stoop to his level. Here's what I suggest: if the angry old white men don't stop making ad hominen attacks in these comments, they should be banned from commenting. It's tiresome. They are tiresome.
I completely agree Martha. None of this infantile behavior is helpful to either side. Where has civility gone?
‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conflating the results of two different types of Chinavirus tests, distorting several important metrics and providing the country with an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic.
REPORT: JP Morgan Finds Infection Rates Are Decreasing In States That Ended Lockdowns
JPMorgan has a devastating piece arguing that infection rates have declined — not increased — in states where lockdowns have ended, “even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.”
It says JP Morgan "allegedly". If the lockdowns prevented the hospital systems from imploding because 35,000,000 people didn't become infected, then after states start to re-open, it makes sense that rates would intially fall. It will take another month to find out if infections spike so much in some areas that lockdowns will have to be re-introduced in targeted hot spots. Governor Northam, following federal guidelines set by the Trump administration, has been doing a great job saving lives.
Our Goobernor is doing a great job? Not so fast!!
https://www.wfxrtv.com/news/national/as-us-europe-reopen-more-big-nations-see-rising-virus-toll
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.