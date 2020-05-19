The unsung heroes
I volunteer at Virginia Baptist Hospital, but I would like to thank another group of heroes at all the hospitals. They are the invisible, the unsung heroes. They create a clean and safe place for doctors and nurses to do their jobs. The environmentalist that makes the hospitals a clean and healthy place for the patients and hospital staff and visitors. They deserve a big well done.
CLARENCE (LES) BEEBE
Lynchburg
Point of Honor a treasure
Thank you for the article about Point of Honor in the “Welcome Home” section of the Sunday, May 10, 2020, edition of The News & Advance. We hope the article will help more people discover this treasure right here in the city of Lynchburg.
While Point of Honor, the Kitchen, Carriage House and Gift Shop are closed for the time being, the beautiful 4-acre grounds are open every day from dawn to dusk. We hope people will visit this special spot in historic Daniel’s Hill, which is easily accessible by foot and bicycle from the Blackwater Creek Trail.
The Point of Honor grounds have long been a project for the Garden Club of Virginia, and they are responsible for the newly installed “North Lawn.”
The design for the garden was done by Will Rieley, landscape architect for the Garden Club of Virginia. In deep appreciation for all they have done for Point of Honor, we want to thank them and congratulate the Garden Club of Virginia as they celebrate their hundredth anniversary this year.
CHARLOTTE FISCHER
Chairman of Lynchburg Museum System Board of Advisors
TED DELANEY
Director of Lynchburg Museum System
Go out and vote today and don't waste your vote on liberal democrats.
Liberal democrats led by Lying Governor Blackface are destroying our way of life in Virginia. LGB says he wants to make Virginia safer by restricting our Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms while he is releasing dozens of convicted murderers with LIFE sentences out onto our streets.
LGB has eliminated the need to prove who you are when you vote, removed any need for a reason to use an absentee ballot, removed the need for a witness on a signature for an absentee ballot and is allowing felons and soon illegals to vote.
Lynchburg City Council has lost all focus on priorities in Lynchburg by allowing our Police Departments and Public Safety to lose officers and not replace them while spending millions on frivolous handouts and pure waste.
If we have any type of catastrophe in Lynchburg caused by nature or our insane “governor” releasing felons, hiding and protecting illegals, decriminalizing marijuana and declining to even prosecute crimes less than a felony (of which he raised the threshold of) we are ill prepared to address any problems on a large scale because of the ineptness of liberals on City Council.
Vote for Republicans today and in November to stop the destruction of our very country and city before it’s too late.
