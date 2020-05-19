The unsung heroes

I volunteer at Virginia Baptist Hospital, but I would like to thank another group of heroes at all the hospitals. They are the invisible, the unsung heroes. They create a clean and safe place for doctors and nurses to do their jobs. The environmentalist that makes the hospitals a clean and healthy place for the patients and hospital staff and visitors. They deserve a big well done.

CLARENCE (LES) BEEBE

Lynchburg

Point of Honor a treasure

Thank you for the article about Point of Honor in the “Welcome Home” section of the Sunday, May 10, 2020, edition of The News & Advance. We hope the article will help more people discover this treasure right here in the city of Lynchburg.

While Point of Honor, the Kitchen, Carriage House and Gift Shop are closed for the time being, the beautiful 4-acre grounds are open every day from dawn to dusk. We hope people will visit this special spot in historic Daniel’s Hill, which is easily accessible by foot and bicycle from the Blackwater Creek Trail.

The Point of Honor grounds have long been a project for the Garden Club of Virginia, and they are responsible for the newly installed “North Lawn.”

The design for the garden was done by Will Rieley, landscape architect for the Garden Club of Virginia. In deep appreciation for all they have done for Point of Honor, we want to thank them and congratulate the Garden Club of Virginia as they celebrate their hundredth anniversary this year.

CHARLOTTE FISCHER

Chairman of Lynchburg Museum System Board of Advisors

TED DELANEY

Director of Lynchburg Museum System

Load comments