Letter in support of MaryJane Dolan
MaryJane has been a fixture in my business and personal life for more than 25 years. She and her husband, Ron Dolan, supported my work in affordable housing which resulted in financing more than 500 single-family affordable mortgages and another 150 newly constructed and renovated housing units throughout Lynchburg for people with low incomes.
Personally, MaryJane took interest in me and how I balanced my work with being a single parent of a young child. When my 5-year old daughter, Dessi, needed help finding me a Mother’s Day gift, MaryJane stepped in. Not only that, MaryJane continually took serious interest in Dessi, helping her in those formative years to understand herself, her image, and her goals. My gratitude for that interest and love maintains to this day as it so helped me as well as Dessi.
As Ron’s partner, MaryJane was attentive and responsive to the people within their scope, both those acting and those benefiting. After losing Ron, MaryJane continued the steady support, offering financial and personal contributions as well as connections to others who could increase that support system.
MaryJane was always open to others, hearing the needs of real people. She listens and she communicates. As an elected official, MaryJane retains that openness.
I am a resident of Ward I and will vote for MaryJane – again. And, I will endorse MaryJane as a totally responsive individual and an attentive and responsive public official deserving all our votes. She will return it with her support and untiring efforts.
LAURA DUPUY
Lynchburg
An Important election
Lynchburg residents have an important city council election on May 19. As you go to the polls or vote absentee, please consider the following:
Do you want council members who have a proven track record of leadership, service, and solid work experience where they have actually achieved results and success?
Do you want council members who genuinely care about serving Lynchburg rather than those who want to use this as a stepping point for higher political office or personal aggrandizement?
Do you want council members who are objective and independent-minded, who won’t pander to partisan politics on either side or bring divisive national politics to the local level?
Do you want council members who can stand up in an unbiased way to Jerry Falwell Jr. to counter the pressures he puts on the City?
Do you want council members who believe in making responsible and prudent fiscal, infrastructure, public education, and public safety investments so Lynchburg remains “a great place to live, work and play” long into the future?
Do you like the progress Lynchburg has made in the last 15-20 years in supporting downtown revitalization, and the breadth of businesses, services, and culture that has blossomed in the City?
Do you want experienced council members who are ready on Day 1 for the challenging task of leading the City through the COVID19 public health crisis and its aftermath?
Do you want city council members of unquestionable character and integrity?
If you answered YES to these questions, the choice is clear – vote to re-elect Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan in Ward I, vote to re-elect Sterling Wilder in Ward II, and vote to elect Larry Jones in Ward IV. Their opponents can’t hold a candle to them.
NIRO RASANAYAGAM
Lynchburg
