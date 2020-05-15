Go to the source
Mr. Jim Wiegan is a vigilant watchdog over the cost of the operation of the Lynchburg City School system. I am not questioning his finance numbers but I do have a recommendation for him in doing his research. Go to the source. The Lynchburg City Manager does not control nor micromanage the spending of the school systems monies. The Lynchburg City Council has the authority to appropriate funding but does not manage the school budget spending either. Instead he should question the superintendent of schools and the school board. I am a proponent for education and our schools but please direct your accusations in the correct direction.
ROBERT STEVENS
Lynchburg
Dolan has long history in community
I don’t know how long I’ve known MaryJane Dolan, but it’s been decades. I have always been impressed by her dedication to this community — her generous support of nonprofits, her service on nonprofit organization boards and her obvious concern for the economically disadvantaged. When she first announced her run for city council I thought, “Why, of course! Who better to represent us than a caring, generous, astute business woman? Someone who has already demonstrated a deep commitment to this community?” I was thrilled when she was elected. And, of course, she has proved to be exactly the kind of councilperson I expected she would be: fiscally responsible, forward looking, compassionate and concerned about all of Lynchburg’s citizens. She has proved herself, as I knew she would, to be an outstanding member of city council. We need MaryJane on city council. Please, please make sure that you vote. You can vote in person on May 19 at your normal polling place, or you can vote absentee at the Registrar’s office in the Kemper Street train station until Saturday, May 16. Let’s keep MaryJane Dolan on city council.
JAMES W. WRIGHT
Lynchburg
Dolan, Wilder and Jones endorsed
I write in support of the candidacies of Mary J. Tousignant-Dolan, Sterling Wilder and Larry D. Jones. These fine individuals have both the backgrounds and proven dedication to enhancing the development of all aspects of life in our fair city. Given the times we are experiencing, the last thing we need is the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” agenda of the Abe Loper, Chris Faraldi and Larry Taylor candidacies. Having observed “these people” over the years from that mindset march in with their scorched earth agendas, how have they advanced anything of value for all the citizens of Lynchburg, and not just their “base.” This backward thinking has landed us in the chaos we now inhabit. Reject chaos and division, and keep our city headed in a positive direction where the watchword for all Lynchburg voters should be to stay the responsible course, with Dolan, Wilder and Jones.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.