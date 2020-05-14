Appreciate our educators
Two years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor advocating for community support and for news stories that both reflected the hard work that educators do, while also acknowledging that we in the school system still had a long way to go. I typically don’t share my writings but after watching the city council’s meeting and our school boards, I feel that it is my duty as a citizen and public educator to speak out for my profession.
About two months ago, thousands of educators turned on the news to hear the words that broke so many of our hearts, “schools will be closed for the remainder of the year.” They wept for those spring memories that were now suddenly taken away, they questioned what next steps would look like, they were nervous because there’s no training for teaching in the middle of a pandemic, they were worried for the students whose safest place is the school system.
Then they got up and did what they always do, provide for our families. In minutes, there were social media statuses saying how we would still support our students. In days, teams were set up to provide meals for our families. Within weeks, we would see administrators on Zoom calls for hours on end trying to plan with minimal guidance, IT people offering trainings as late as 8 p.m. to support teachers. Teachers checking in with students, creating fun and engaging online lessons, making phone calls to our families. They found ways to still support our students with exceptional needs. There was work around the clock. They are staying up late worried about families and thinking of the thousands of different ways they can be there for our kids.
And yet, despite all this work, it appears that the value of our educators is being called into question. During Teacher Appreciation Week, we have heard city council question the role of administrators, we have heard questions on if we know how to spend money, claiming that serving families food is a poor use of those funds, there have been questions about programs and building, and about why the budget keeps going up.
I am not here to suggest that these trying times won’t stretch us in new and unique ways. I understand that tough decisions need to be made. But I also understand that COVID-19 has given us a chance to look at what we value most. And to maybe say, this is hardship, but we will come back with a strong and better community for it.
And that stronger community includes a school system that is given a realistic budget to complete the needs of our students and teachers. It means that more than ever, we appreciate and value the teachers, administrators, IT people, custodial staff, school nutrition, school psychologist, school counselors and social workers. It means that we stand up and say, our kids will not suffer any more than they already have.
We are not asking for miracles. We are not here to make you villains. But, what we are asking is if you appreciate your educators, then give us the resources and money we deserve. Be an example to the surrounding areas, that we are in hardship but we won’t sacrifice our education system. Because we value students and we value the hard and dedicated work our educators do.
Signed, Ashley Bullock, a teacher who still believes in public education.
ASHLEY BULLOCK
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ashley Bullock no one has ever said that teachers don’t work hard and deserve all the recognition they can get. They need to be paid appropriately for what they accomplish, as should all city employees.
We have many city employees that have to enter burning buildings, chase criminals that would try to kill them and workers that enter deep excavations in order to repair our utilities.
Every city employee deserves and gets our respect while budgets must be balanced.
We are short in many areas of the city that need more people and pay raises that they haven’t had in years.
The needed extra money has to come from somewhere.
Charity is delivered by the private sector much better and more cost effectively than any municipal government could ever do it.
Perhaps it is time to take a hard look at the pay for people that work diligently for our city everyday and let charitable organizations step up and help those that have trouble helping themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.