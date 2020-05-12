Courts will decide what is constitutional
I would like to clarify that I was not attempting to interpret the U.S. constitution in correcting Adam Boyer’s comments about Virginia’s newly enacted Red Flag Law. I think I made a point that citizens are not qualified to interpret the constitution which is why we have a state and federal supreme court with as many as nine justices to make such interpretations. I was addressing Adam Boyer’s misrepresentation of Virginia law.
The noun “neighbor” is not found in the code. The new law does not permit your neighbor to simply call the police to have your guns confiscated. Summarizing the law, if a judge finds you to be a threat to yourself or others, your firearms can be confiscated for up to 6 months. There must be probable cause, an investigation, and evidence.
I was invited by Luke Boyer to investigate the history of the constitution. I assume he means, specifically, the 2nd Amendment of the Bill of Rights. The 2nd Amendment was enacted in 1787 and reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The true history of the 2nd Amendment is right there in the framer’s language. The states felt insecure and feared the potential tyranny of the federal government. To ease their insecurities, they crafted the language in the 2nd Amendment — “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State.”
Luke Boyer might say I am making his point, that the language of the constitution is simple and meant to be understood by everyone. But, I’m not. In 2008, the SCOTUS ruled in Heller vs District of Columbia that the 2nd Amendment provides an individual right for U.S. citizens to possess firearms. This interpretation of the 2nd Amendment discards the historical rationale given by the framers for the right to bear arms. The language preceding the individual’s right to bear arms has been interpreted as gratis dictum. That’s Latin for “essentially meaningless.”
In 2008, the SCOTUS decreed that the active ingredient of the 2nd amendment was simply “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The reason a conservative Supreme Court could do that, is because they are the Supreme Court. Your county elected officials have no such authority, though some think they do.
In 2008, the historical justification for the 2nd amendment was long gone. Since 1787, the US has instituted 6 branches of military service and every state has a National Guard. We don’t need militias for the security of states any longer. What we do have now, is a large profitable domestic arms industry with sufficient capital to influence the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government. It is clear their influence had an effect on the SCOTUS decision of 2008, in emphasizing an individual’s right to bear arms. Historically, if it was ever about your individual right to bear arms, it was only in the context of providing security for the free state.
Back to the present. If you feel your state has enacted unconstitutional laws, you can challenge those laws in court. If your arguments have merit, your case may be heard by the state supreme court and onward and upward! If, and only if you win, you can declare the laws to be unconstitutional! Otherwise, you join the people who have challenged Red Flag Laws in Indiana, Florida, Connecticut and failed. It is said, if someone represents himself in court, he has a fool for a lawyer. If you insist on interpreting the constitution for yourself, you have a fool for a Supreme Court Justice.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
