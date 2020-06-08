Responsible adults wear masks
Robert Swanson’s LTE of May 30 [“Look behind the mask”] is a disservice to the 100,000-plus people and counting, half of whom still would be alive today with their families had our completely incompetent president taken the steps when he should have to prevent what all the governors then had to do keep the death tolls from being even more catastrophic.
What toll on our economy would that have taken?
Conspiracy theories drumming up nonexistent boogeymen should not be the discourse of responsible adults, for I, along with all other responsible adults, and that’s most of us, will wear our masks and try to stay away from the irresponsible adolescents who will not.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
What would virus victims think of writer’s advice?
Since I read Vance Wilkins’ letter to the editor [“Governor Northam, let people work,” May 23] I have been thinking of the stark contrast in it and Leonard Pitts’ guest editorial [“Experts should tell us when to open again,” May 12].
Paraphrased, Mr. Pitts states he knows he is going to die by some means, but he says he will not wager his life on TV carnival barkers, political half-wits and goobers in MAGA hats that know more than experts with RNs, MDs and Ph.D.s after their names. In other words, he states he will not die of stupid.
Vance Wilkins falls in the former category by advising young people, “They are not in much more danger of dying from the coronavirus than they are driving to work.”
What would the scores of young people who already have died from this virus have to say in response to Wilkins’ “advice?”
If you have not read these two items available online from The News & Advance, I urge you to do so.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
