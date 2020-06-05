Falwell remark was insensitive
Recently, the president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., publicly announced that he would comply with Governor Northam’s mandate by wearing a custom mask depicting the governor in blackface. Mr. Falwell stated that he has chosen to do so to remind the public that the governor is a racist.
Wearing a mask that depicts blackface makes a mockery of the pain, suffering and disenfranchisement that blacks face every day in this country. Proclamations of taking a stand against racism can only be viewed as disingenuous unless they bear fruit. Denouncing racism out of political expediency is wrong. We are deeply offended by Mr. Falwell’s insensitivity to our painful history and our ongoing struggle to have our humanity recognized. We are not caricatures. We are living, breathing beings made in the image of the same God he serves. We invite Mr. Falwell to join us in our stand against racism and we urge him not to squander his power, influence and privilege on petty political fights.
There is much work to be done. Lend your voice to the voiceless, your power to the powerless. Speak out against police brutality, community vigilantism and modern-day lynchings. The issues facing our black communities today are not political, they are issues of basic human rights.
Those in positions of influence have the ability to shine a light on social injustice. To remain silent is to be complicit in the perpetuation of racism and bigotry.
VERONICA BEVERLY
Lynchburg
News article omitted key info
I read the article about the black alumni rebuking Jerry Falwell Jr. by Elana Schor and Sarah Rankin in The News & Advance [June 2] and again in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It seems that The News & Advance only ran about 3/4 of the article and left off the part about the Virginia General Assembly eliminating a tuition grant for online students at private universities. Also omitted were the comments of Falwell concerning this action and Governor Northam’s spokesman’s response to Falwell. This seems to me to be censorship of news relevant to Lynchburg.
ROD CAMDEN
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: The story referenced above was published in its entirety online.
