Parks and Rec centers important
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation centers must remain open.
From 2016 to 2019, I proudly served as a member of the CDAC (Community Development Advisory Committee) for Lynchburg. During those years, funding was recommended by CDAC, and later approved by Lynchburg City Council for the renovation of multiple rec centers. Those centers must remain open!
According to the May 13 social media post on the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation page: “We are highly concerned about what is going to happen to Lynchburg children this summer. Research shows that for every dollar spent on out-of-school time programs like summer camps, open gyms, after-schools programs six dollars are saved in crime, court and detention costs. With basketball hoops covered, summer camps closed and now the aquatic facilities closed we are very concerned about the lack of positive places and programs for Lynchburg’s children.”
I’m calling on all Lynchburg City Council members to approve funding to keep those recreation centers open and operating to serve the community. Vote yes!
KIMBERLY DYKE-HARSLEY
Lynchburg
Virginia and COVID-19
On May 26, the governor announced a statewide policy requiring wearing face masks inside all businesses. What is our governor basing this decision on?
Looking at the Virginia Department of Health statistics, most of the state has had very few people hospitalized for COVID-19. In the entire state only a little over 4,000 people have been hospitalized. We have over 8 million people in the state. Do the math. It’s ridiculous for the entire state to be mandated to wear masks.
Now there are some exceptions to the rule. You don’t have to wear a mask if eating or drinking, exercising, if you have trouble breathing with a mask on or if your health conditions prohibit wearing a mask. While this may sound somewhat sensible, think about this. I guess the virus takes time off when you are eating, drinking or exercising. That is good to know.
Just like all the other policies, this is a joke. Mature adults understand the risks. Let us manage it ourselves and get the government out of the way.
SAM BARLOTTA
Lynchburg
