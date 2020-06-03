Vexit, the county realignment proposal
I have heard people say that Virginia conservatives just need to kick the transplanted Democrats in Northern Virginia back across the border into D. C. where they have come from. I guess what these people have in mind is physically removing liberals from their homes and tying them up across the Virginia border where they cannot return? Obviously no decent society would suggest or defend such an action.
Or, to those who think the government should take action, let me point out two things: Right now the state governing majority is Democrat. Secondly, even if we could get the government to take action, it is illegal under law to prevent law-abiding citizens from moving into Virginia, or to remove them from the state.
Apparently the people that hold the opinion that the Republicans can once again take back Virginia believe that Virginia is not a lost cause for conservatives yet, and therefore that is the reason Vexit is unnecessary. If I believed that Virginia had a long-term chance of becoming conservative again, then I would say that Vexit is not necessarily a necessity. However, as liberals around the nation’s capital continue to trickle steadily into the northern localities in Virginia, they are beginning to outvote the localities in the rest of Virginia, which are mostly conservative.
West Virginia is still largely Republican and Vexit is pretty much our only chance to be part of a state which is still conservative. At this point, it seems like Republicans have a very small chance of taking back Virginia long term.
If you are a conservative, this would seem to be a golden opportunity for us to shift to a majority conservative state without actually physically moving our properties.
Please visit vexit2020.com or the Vexit Facebook page. There you can find more information and sign the petition, because ultimately the people will decide if Vexit will work.
To sum it up briefly, here are 3 reasons for Vexit:
1. Thanks to transplant Democrats, conservatives are being outvoted in Virginia.
2. There are far fewer gun control laws in West Virginia.
3. Coronavirus restrictions, which are showing no sign of letting up in Virginia, and may actually be getting tighter, are not so harsh in West Virginia.
ADAM BOYER
Gladys
