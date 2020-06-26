Looking back to see what’s ahead
The United States of America has a sordid history — please note the following U.S. presidents were slave owners at some point in their life and many while holding office. They were John Adams, John Q. Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson and U.S. Grant.
Also, please note that Washington and Jefferson owned the most slaves and Washington, D.C., was named for G.W., and Jefferson penned our Declaration of Independence, which includes the words all men are created equal, with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The White House was constructed by slave labor. There are monuments somewhere in our country to each of these men. The Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Capitol Building are filled with statues and portraits that include these men. My point is simply, they are all part of history and which part do you we choose to try and obliterate? Do we destroy all of the money with pictures of Washington, Jefferson and Jackson? Jackson was not only a slave owner, but he created the “trail of tears” that caused the deaths of thousands of native American Indians.
Is it best to learn from the past so we do not repeat it, or to obliterate any record of the atrocities of the past because it is offensive with the hope that it is never again discovered or practiced?
I would also like to add that Barack Obama was the first Black American president and he was elected for two consecutive terms, and served from 2009 to 2017. This was 146 years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
In my opinion, President Obama exemplified what is good and great about America. He displayed great character, knowledge and personal behavior. I believe history will conclude that Barack Obama is one of our absolute best presidents. I am proud to have voted for him twice, and I still believe we shall overcome.
MEL PARKER
Lynchburg
Deficit spending can be good
Most Americans are pretty disappointed in the United States Congress for refusing to pass legislation that would get some badly needed funds into the hands of the American people during this very serious global pandemic when people are not able to work.
It seems that the only thing these legislators are worried about is how their actions will impact the federal deficit, something they refused to worry about a few years back when they gave millionaires, billionaires and large corporations huge tax breaks.
Congress has a history of adding to the federal deficit year after year and somehow actually growing the economy. During World War I, the deficit was 31% of gross domestic product (GDP). What followed was a period known as the “Roaring Twenties” (1920-30).GDP grew 75% during this time.
Something similar happened after World War II. The deficit was 105% of GDP during this war and yet in the next decade, the GDP actually doubled in size.
The message seems to be that if deficit spending is put to good use, as it was back then, we can recover and even prosper, which is exactly what would happen if Congress today spent $3 to $4 trillion to help the unemployed workers and small businessmen that desperately need help right now. That expense would equate to less than 20% of the current GDP, which in 2019 was an amazing $21 trillion.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
