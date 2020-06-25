Take safety seriously on the James
After recent rescue events and a death on the Balcony Falls section of the James River, I have felt the need to speak up. The James River is a wonderful and enjoyable resource for our area, but it can also be quite dangerous. In the past few weeks, there have been numerous rescues that could have been easily avoided. One of these resulted in the drowning of a young woman that lost her life. I cannot stress enough how important the use of a Personal Flotation Device (life vest) is while enjoying the river. Having one with you is not enough, it should always be worn because accidents can happen quickly and you will not have time to put it on. You should also avoid rivers with whitewater rapids if you bought your boat at Walmart or Dicks Sporting Goods. These boats are not designed to safely navigate rapids. They are meant for flat water ponds and lakes. The James River can be quite tame and manageable at most times of the year. However, at this time of year, the water levels are typically higher and more unpredictable due to spring rainfall. There are numerous websites and mobile apps available to use to check current water levels and make sure the river is at a safe and manageable level for your skill set.
The NOAA has a prediction tool that helps understand how the level can change on you quickly: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=rnk&gage=bnnv2
American Whitewater provides a detailed list of the rivers for each state and shows suitable river levels and descriptions of rapid difficulty: https://www.americanwhitewater.org/content/River/state-summary/state/VA/#
USGS provides the most up to date river levels: http://waterdata.usgs.gov/va/nwis/current/?type=flow
Another great resource available to anyone that wants to learn more about the river and how to safely navigate them is to join a local club. In our region there are a few to choose from: Blue Ridge River Runners, Coastal Canoeist and The Float Fisherman of VA.
DAVID BRUCE
Lynchburg
President
Blue Ridge River Runners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.