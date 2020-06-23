A nobel prize for Colin Kaepernick
In these all-too troubled times, Colin Kaepernick’s humble practice of “taking a knee” has surprisingly emerged here and throughout the world as perhaps the act par excellence to signal one’s commitment to public reform.
As a time-to-reform, iconic act, it suggests that a person has undertaken, multifariously, to work humbly toward a fairer, more perfect union; to embrace the notion Black Lives Matter; to recognize systemic injustices have been and are being committed daily upon Black people and other ethnic minorities; to bear witness to an ever glimmering hope for a more mature, rational and harmonious world; and, finally, to rebuke efforts masterminded by President Trump’s administration, ably attested to and condemned by former defence secretary General James Mattis and others with first-hand knowledge, to sow and exacerbate divisiveness among American voters.
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick first displayed his well considered, wholesome and humble patriotism by thoughtfully and bravely taking a knee — meant to be a protest against racial injustice and inequality, police brutality and oppression. His action led, at least for a time, to a confused and chagrined national football league, some of whose diverse fans, including Messrs. Trump and Pence, became overtly hostile toward Colin. Sally Jenkins has set forth salient details in a fine column published May 30, 2020, in The Washington Post.
But Colin’s act of taking a knee has more recently become much more widely accepted and indeed emulated by countless individuals throughout the United States and even the world. Among them are not only many protesters, but also many Democratic leaders in the halls of Congress, many mayors and clergymen, many policemen and police chiefs, and many other distinguished citizens and patriots, including no doubt some Republicans. President Trump’s typically divisive rearguard tweets and slurs to the contrary are on him.
Given these facts and considerations, isn’t it obvious that Colin Kaepernick deserves much more recognition than he’s yet received? Nothing would better serve this end than for him to secure the nomination, by one who is qualified to tender it, for the Nobel Peace Prize.
ROBERT JOHNSON
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.