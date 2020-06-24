A nobel prize for Colin Kaepernick
In these all-too troubled times, Colin Kaepernick’s humble practice of “taking a knee” has surprisingly emerged here and throughout the world as perhaps the act par excellence to signal one’s commitment to public reform.
As a time-to-reform, iconic act, it suggests that a person has undertaken, multifariously, to work humbly toward a fairer, more perfect union; to embrace the notion Black Lives Matter; to recognize systemic injustices have been and are being committed daily upon Black people and other ethnic minorities; to bear witness to an ever glimmering hope for a more mature, rational and harmonious world; and, finally, to rebuke efforts masterminded by President Trump’s administration, ably attested to and condemned by former defence secretary General James Mattis and others with first-hand knowledge, to sow and exacerbate divisiveness among American voters.
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick first displayed his well considered, wholesome and humble patriotism by thoughtfully and bravely taking a knee — meant to be a protest against racial injustice and inequality, police brutality and oppression. His action led, at least for a time, to a confused and chagrined national football league, some of whose diverse fans, including Messrs. Trump and Pence, became overtly hostile toward Colin. Sally Jenkins has set forth salient details in a fine column published May 30, 2020, in The Washington Post.
But Colin’s act of taking a knee has more recently become much more widely accepted and indeed emulated by countless individuals throughout the United States and even the world. Among them are not only many protesters, but also many Democratic leaders in the halls of Congress, many mayors and clergymen, many policemen and police chiefs, and many other distinguished citizens and patriots, including no doubt some Republicans. President Trump’s typically divisive rearguard tweets and slurs to the contrary are on him.
Given these facts and considerations, isn’t it obvious that Colin Kaepernick deserves much more recognition than he’s yet received? Nothing would better serve this end than for him to secure the nomination, by one who is qualified to tender it, for the Nobel Peace Prize.
ROBERT JOHNSON
Forest
I came of age during the war in Viet Nam, and have been witness to multiple instances through the years when people wrapped themselves in the flag and proclaimed that those who opposed them were not patriots. The concept of nationalism is based on geography; the philosophy and principles of a society develop over time. The implication of virtue and solidarity that goes along with patriotism and nationalism is a construct, often miss-used to move the citizenry along a certain path or towards a certain goal. I can't help but feel an unease at public demonstrations of patriotism, no matter how well-intended. I care very much for our country, and realize that without unity we are weak, and that together as a Nation we have done great things. But since our unity is principally based on the fact that we all live in the same geographic area, the philosophical principles behind our Nation are dynamic, and subject to change. Respectfully taking a knee during the National anthem to draw attention to the issue of injustice is a patriotic attempt to make our Nation better, in this particular case.
The concept of nationalism is based on geography ... our unity is principally based on the fact that we all live in the same geographic area,
No! The concept of nationalism is rooted in a nation's identity. A nation's identity isn't defined by geographic borders nor by geographic features such as mountains or rivers. It is defined by its culture, which, in the United States, is rooted in those moral principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence and implemented by the Constitution.
The Fourth of July is a day of celebrating our identity as Americans. We do that by acknowledging our most cherished rights and freedoms. We give thanks for America's Founding Fathers for the Declaration of Independence, for the Constitution, for our right to speak freely, to worship freely, to assemble peaceably, to vote, etc. We call it Independence Day because it marks the day when we declared independence from tyranny. We give thanks for the men who fought and died to establish our independence and to preserve our God given human rights.
As a thought experiment, try to imagine a July 4th celebration that made no reference to those fundamental moral and political principles, but instead mentioned only geographical features. Imagine trying to make sense of our national unity by reference only to the Mississippi River or Lake Michigan or the Rocky Mountains. It would be ludicrous, because the concept of nationalism and our unity as Americans are not based on geography.
There is no way to respectfully or patriotically take a knee during the National Anthem. To do so is disrespectful to our flag, which symbolizes the most basic principles and freedoms that define us as Americans. Regardless of how you rationalize it, that act is unpatriotic and disrespectful.
America is defined by our borders, and who within those borders we accept as fellow countrymen. You can be an American and live somewhere else, but Nations consist of people living within a specified area. The culture, etc. originates from the people within those confines. No matter how much you embrace the identity associated with America, if you are born and live on another continent, you are not an American.
I believe that one certainly respectfully and patriotically take a knee. It is not unpatriotic and disrespectful to try to influence your country in a positive way. Reverence to a flag as a symbol is all well and good, but the use of that symbol to hide behind and demand blind obedience is prevalent.
America is defined by our borders, and who within those borders we accept as fellow countrymen.
Nonsense. If you took away the fundamental principles on which our nation is founded, the borders would define where we are, but they could not define who we are as Americans. Take Germany as an example: Did Germany's borders define the Nazi regime? Of course not. Germans' national identity during the 1930s was defined by the hideously evil philosophy of the Third Reich, not by the country's geographic borders.
As for those within our borders whom we accept as countrymen, they are called citizens. That is why naturalized citizens must first take an oath of allegiance -- and note that it is not an oath to geography:
I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.
"disrespectful to our flag, which symbolizes the most basic principles and freedoms that define us as Americans." The act of taking a knee is a response to the idea that many Americans are denied those basic freedoms. It is not an anti-American action, nor disrespectful, but a sincere effort to draw attention to injustice.
The act of taking a knee is a response to the idea that many Americans are denied those basic freedoms.
It is a disrespectful and unpatriotic response. If someone truly cares about basic American freedoms, they can't do so by refusing to honor the symbol of source of those freedoms. That is inherently contradictory.
Cal Thomas had a good column today. I think that the people who post on this page would benefit from reading it.
Richard -- Seriously? "Kaepernick is not a Muslim, but he does date a Muslim woman in a serious relationship. " So, maybe those Muslim cooties are transmitted from her to him, you think? Careful with those -isms! They can be interpreted as hate speech.
Ms St Clair: Facts are now hate speech to you??? What isms are you referring to that I have in my comments? First, you threatened Sabrina with being booted off of this comment board and now you are accusing me of "hate speech" which is preposterous. This forum is beginning to resemble the occupied area in Seattle-I feel a need to take a shower after being in it.
You obviously have learned how to delete comments now. You issue threats and censor comments that "offend you." I guess you think this makes you tough...........
The words racist and bigot are being thrown around by local leftists here with abandon. If you push back on one of their comments, you are branded a racist or a bigot. Although, the N&A have deleted at least six comments, this forum looks more like a pro wrestling cage match than an exchange of ideas. It is really hard to believe that everyone here is an adult-hard to believe............
My goodness... David Howard gets deleted for an "ism" and lying and my comment (among others) correcting him gets taken down too. A small price to gladly pay. [beam]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Dave: I tried to agree with you about CK, but because I pointed out that Kaepernick is in a serious relationship with a Muslim woman, Carl Miller said that I was a bigot. And now, Ms. St. Clair says that I am guilty of "hate speech" over some "isms" that I know nothing about. Geesh! Remind me never to agree with you ever again!
Richard, obviously you do care whether he’s a Muslim or you wouldn’t have mentioned it. If you’re gonna be a bigot, at least own up to it.
Carl: You are impossible. I am agreeing with Dave that Kaepernick is not a Muslim and you still call me a bigot. This where your arguments enter looney toontown..........
Kaepernick is not a Muslim, but he does date a Muslim woman in a serious relationship. Personally, I don't care if he is a Muslim, but I do care that he disrespects the playing of the National Anthem when he is playing. In other words, he has been playing politics while on the company's dime, and that will get you reprimanded or fired in any other line of work.
Your cherry picked arguments to excuse the blatant racism, voter suppression we saw in full tilt in Kentucky, are just two in the hundreds of examples of Republican racism that is that party today. Calling Democrats out for actions of Southern DixieCrats 56 years ago without remembering that after 1964 , all of those folks found they could no longer be aligned with equal rights Democrats, bailed and became Republicans. All racist legislation and government action since then has been the platform of the Republican Party. Only now, they have added to that widespread corruption and criminal activity that their craven base has no problem with at all. It’s Hitler’s Germany being played out in America. The proof? Vladimir Putin. President Xi, President of Turkey, you know... all of Trump’s dictator buddies he so admires.
Anytime facts and proof of this is presented...crickets from the other side. HILLARY was hounded and investigated for years wasting thousands of hours and millions of dollars of tax payer money for what? Jack squat, because they had Jack squat. Unlike Trump, where the evidence of criminal behavior is continuous and in your face, and his defense from Barr is just obstruction of justice. Stay away from facts. Obstruct justice. Enjoy it while you can. Accountability is coming.
Thoughts from former NFL star Burgess Owens regarding Kaepernick. Source: The Daily Wire:
Former NFL safety Burgess Owens, who played 10 years in the NFL and is now running for Congress in Utah, expressed his disgust with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell after Goodell recently started pushing for the league to make a place for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, snapping to Sports Illustrated, “If Goodell allows Kaepernick to come back, if they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I’m willing to not watch the game.”
Owens, who is black, supports President Trump’s opposition to players kneeling for the national anthem.
Owens blasted, “Meanwhile we’re willing to have the distraction of a Marxist, a Castro, brother-loving Marxist to come back and play that many Americans don’t want to see him play. I just find it very disappointing. The NFL lost 15 percent of their audience last time, maybe a little bit more. The goal has been to increase their base, their revenue by going overseas to places like China, Mexico and England. They don’t care enough about their fans who love this country.”
Burgess: The American Left doesn't give a darn about America, making America great, the NFL fans, or the traditions and values of America. They will make a hero out of Kaepernick and demonize you.
"Former NFL safety Burgess Owens, who played 10 years in the NFL and is now running for Congress in Utah, expressed his disgust with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell ". I care about as much for Owen's disgust,(or yours) as you do for my disgust towards the two of you.
You must have gotten out of the wrong side of the bed this morning. First, you called me a bigot because I agreed that CK is not a Muslim. And now all of my opinions disgust you!
Own up to it, Miller. You hold with contempt and disgust anyone with whom you disagree.
Go ahead and give Kaepernick the Nobel Peace Prize. Its meaning has diminished drastically lately. President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize after less than a year in office. After you give him the Nobel Peace Prize, give him an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy, a Tony, a Boy Scout Merit Badge, and a spot on the NFL All-Stars as the head kneeler. If Kaepernick is considered a hero, that designation has been diminished as well.
The left is quickly tearing down our country while calling their opponents racists and bigots. They may as well add the NFL to the notches on their guns.
Well said.
Thank you, Robert Johnson, for your clear reflection on the actions and motives of Colin Kaepernick. Prior to first taking a knee, he consulted with veterans to determine how to register his concern without appearing disrespectful. Taking "a knee" -- like people do in prayer or when proposing-- emerged as their suggestion for the appropriate posture. Not sitting. Not fist in the air. Just a simple kneel. "Please, America -- please listen!" If your child knelt before you with a sincere request, would you smack him? Clearly Trump and his supporters would. #BLM
Dis-respecting the National Anthem of the American Flag by anyone for any reason is unacceptable . Yes people of color have been mistreated and that's wrong BUT so is looting and rioting.
Democrats have changed. Right? The same party that supported slavery, started the KKK, passed Jim Crow laws to prevent blacks from enjoying their full civil rights don't believe all of that stuff now. Right? Except blacks made up 20% of the population in the late 1800s now make up 13.4% of the population, helped along by the Democrat support of Planned Parenthood and the killing of an average 900 black unborn kids a day. 15,439,500 unborn black kids killed since Roe v Wade was ruled on. Genocide of a race supported by democrats. Yeah. Democrats have changed. Just a lot more secretive in their plans.
When the National Anthem plays, or the Pledge of Allegiance is recited, it's a time for all Americans to stand with our hands over our hearts, united, despite our differences.
Everyone has their own personal issues with the way things are run, or their own causes they wish to support. There are more appropriate times to have one's selfish protest.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbdown]Jim H -- "... one's selfish protest"? Asking that black people be treated like human beings is a selfish protest in your estimation? Perhaps you could explain your bigoted point of view. I'd certainly like to hear it. #BLM
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Ms. St Clair: You are on a tear today, accusing Trump and his "ardent supporters" of being racists. Good call, you just alienated 40-50% of the country. You state to Jim H, " Perhaps you could explain your bigoted point of view. I'd certainly like to hear it." It sounds like you don't want to hear his point of view, since you have already judged it to be bigoted. You are spewing your left wing hatred so fast that you are making yourself sound foolish. You talk about racism and bigotry-look in the mirror. Read your words. If you and folks who share your views have the ability to solve the problems of race, you all would have done it 60 years ago. I guess the idea of knocking down some monuments illegally and spray painting streets and buildings makes you feel like a righteous crusader. You have no concern for vile accusations and illegal actions, because you know that you are right. That is a recipe for disaster that you cannot read.
Only a self absorbed white privileged position could see any protestation of their ill treatment as “selfish”. A whale of a lot of “pot calling the Kettle” going on here.
Black people are always implored to behave, even with a mountain of video evidence that demonstrate ,without any doubt, they have a reason to protest. White guys with guns can storm the capital ( without any arrests or pushback from police) and threaten secession over petty grievances and are applauded as patriots.
Americans have a right to protest. Telling black athletes they can't use their celebrity as a platform to protest is convenient but not supported by history or the law.
Along with Colin, movements for justice are ringing out across this nation in response to the lawless fascist regime attempting to be installed by Donald Trump, Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell. Though every fraudulent effort will be employed to thwart the inevitable justice coming, the truth will out, and accountability NOV. 2020 will be had!
Trump has been bashing this guy for years because he is black and kneels for justice. It is clear who is on the right side of history. Trump, the most venal and corrupt President in history has been busy purging anyone who won't paly along with his corruption while pressuring the DOJ and the courts to go lite on his co-criminal Roger Stone.
JT-- Trump is racist through and through -- and so are his ardent supporters. They are the very first to tell us: "I have black friends...." Yeah. Right. #BLM
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Mike-- you are 100 percent correct. It's time for change. No Justice ... No Peace. #BLM.
