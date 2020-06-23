The path forward will be hard
The United States remains afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of members of the workforce are furloughed, laid off or have had work hours reduced. (The National Bureau of Economic Research has declared the country has been in a recession since February.) Since troubles come in threes, the protests about police brutality, including some who loot and burn, round out the set of troubles.
While no one person is uniquely the cause of these three dangers to our society, there is a collective group who could not or would not take action to minimize the effect of the first two — the current federal administration. From “I take no responsibility” to invoking the name of George Floyd as though Mr. Floyd is pleased to be looking down from heaven on a minor improvement in the economic picture, the leader of this administration has shown he has no ability to lead, to be incapable of empathy and willing to be a divider not a uniter or healer. This failure of leadership must be brought to an end.
There is a long, painful recovery ahead of the United States. We must continue to work to beat the pandemic while safely returning to work. Addressing systemic racism and violence in the police departments that blithely proclaim “To Protect and Serve” on their vehicles will be even more difficult. Our nation’s history of racism will not easily pass into history.
I have no magical solutions to offer for any of these problems except to say we must trust in science, not quackery, we must protect the workforce in light of science and we must work to respect each other. All these tasks will be hard but achievable.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg
Silence shameful
Over the past few months, Donald Trump has taken actions to remove four inspectors general from their positions. These actions show a clear pattern by the administration of attempting to suppress independent oversight and undermine the Constitutional rule of law.
As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Representative Ben Cline should be deeply concerned about that, but his response has been a shameful silence. I wrote to him about the subject, and he did reply. However, his letter made clear how much consideration my message had received. The letter began, “Thank you for contacting my office regarding the coronavirus.”
Then, on June 1, the Trump administration used both chemical agents and brutal physical force to remove demonstrators so the president could take a stroll and have his picture taken. The demonstrators’ First Amendment rights were clearly violated, but again Cline’s response was a shameful silence.
If Cline were to speak out on these matters, Trump might retaliate. Fear of such retaliation is understandable, but Cline’s oath of office requires him to defend the Constitution, regardless of what the president might say. Unfortunately, Cline’s actions show that he is unwilling to do that if there is any risk or cost to himself. The 6th District deserves better.
KEVIN MCCOY
Lynchburg
