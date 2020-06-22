Upset by statue’s removal
As a longtime subscriber of your paper, [June 4] is another day when viewing the front page upsets me beyond belief.
Dismantling this beautiful statue of a horse with a rider which was designed for moral uplift, upsets a group of people who don’t seem to know who won the war in 1865. They also don’t know that the GOP got the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed. Now all races have the right and freedom to better themselves if they would try to learn civics and history.
If Monument Avenue in Richmond is so offensive to a group, then how offensive is 16th Street in Washington DC to another group? Seeing bright 24-foot yellow letters, Black Lives Matter, leading up to the Capitol should send us all to www.blacklivesmatter to read how dangerous they are to our Constitution and the freedoms we all have.
Who let it be painted there? And I believe all lives matter especially those who are not permitted to live.
ANN BURCH
Lynchburg
Consider review boards
Our local law enforcement agencies be they police departments, sheriff’s departments or correctional institutions need to have more accountability and oversight from the individual communities and citizenry they are sworn to protect and serve. I believe this oversight should be in conjunction with state and municipal government.
I propose jurisdictions across our nation begin to organize community review boards made up of private citizens to assist in monitoring their local law enforcement agencies. These citizen review boards should be able to make recommendations as to how their communities are policed and whether officers who step outside of protocol should be terminated, suspended or retained.
I would propose that these citizen review boards be comprised of individuals appointed by local elected leaders whether a mayor or council or board of supervisors.
MORRIS VEREEN
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.