Hope for Hill City Keys
The surreal pandemic we’ve all been living through for the past few months has brought countless losses, large and small, to so many. Among them sadly is Hill City Keys, the beloved public pianos painted into works of art by area students that have filled downtown Lynchburg and beyond with amazing and inspiring music for six years. As contagion and transmission of the coronavirus continues, putting out something multiple people touch and is not regularly disinfected cannot be justified. In addition, the construction on Main Street is not conducive to folks playing or listening to music.
But that said, I am optimistic Keys can return bigger and better than ever in Spring of 2021! I already am imagining a beautifully refurbished downtown, newly wired and piped, with abundant greenery and flowers, shops and restaurants burgeoning, and just waiting for the finishing touch of music filling the air! I have a feeling the pianos will be needed more than ever in the new world we will have entered, where much will need to be reimagined. So to all the little children who loved to tinker and to the accomplished pianists who so often thrilled us, be patient, for soon the hills of Lynchburg once again can be alive with the sound of music!
LIBBY FITZGERALD
Lynchburg
America’s ‘original sin’
To ignore America’s “original sin” (which doesn’t ever seem to go away) and to not confront it head on, corner it, name it and ultimately extract it from our very core — well, then, that is just making ourselves complicit in its perpetuation. I say, we must kill it. It’s about time. I do not condone violence (well not physical violence, anyway), but this isn’t physical, and I’m all for it. This is a mental, emotional, spiritual killing-off of something that should have died long ago in our human history: selfishness.
The painful, heart-wrenching, unquestionably racist deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd are tragically the latest in a long, historic pattern of racist violence from those who ascribe to a “conqueror-conquered” psyche, and it must stop now! But it starts with naming it for what it is, and then it takes all of us working together to root it out from our national culture, like an ugly, stubborn weed in the garden.
May we never forget the names of these martyrs for the cause of racial equality, may we commit them to both our lips and hearts and may we walk in peace and love, rooting out the sickness of racist hatred wherever we see it. May we embrace a future that respects all of God’s creation and God’s children, regardless of race, language, religion, ability, citizenship status, socioeconomic level, sex, gender, gender identity or sexuality. I know together we can forge a new path based on respect, grace and peace.
DAN HARRISON
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.